Oil cargo ship stranded in Quảng Ngãi sea

QUẢNG NGÃI – A cargo ship carrying 2,000 liters of oil was washed ashore by large waves and stranded on the sand in the sea area in Quảng Ngãi Province's Đức Phổ Ward, reported the local authority.

On the evening of November 18, the local government in collaboration with relevant agencies developed a plan to rescue the ship, said Trần Ngọc Sang, chairman of the People's Committee of Đức Phổ Ward.

On Novevember 16, the 250CV-capacity cargo ship with registered number of HY 0459 captained by Nguyễn Công Sinh with 5 crew members on board, travelled from northern Hải Phòng City to HCM City’s Cần Giờ.

While moving to the Quảng Ngãi sea area, the ship suddenly encountered a problem with its rudder breaking and drifting. At about 6pm the same day, the ship was washed ashore by waves and ran aground in the area of Phổ Đức Ward.

After receiving the information, soldiers of Phổ Quang Border Guard Station of Trà Câu Ward quickly came to the scene supporting the ship and crew members.

Lieutenant Colonel Lê Minh Thu, head of Phổ Quang Border Guard Station, said that through on-site inspection, the health of the crew members was basically stable, and the risk of oil spill from the wrecked ship was not high. The soldiers had assisted the captain in repairing the rudder and arranged temporary accommodation for the crew members at a local shrimp farm.

According to the lieutenant colonel, the salvage work has not been carried out due to the large waves and wind.

At present, the ship was partly buried in sand. The border guards is contacting a specialised unit in Dung Quất to survey the situation to salvage and tow to a repair facility when the weather stabilises, said Thu. VNS