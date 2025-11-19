Former Vice President Nguyễn Thị Bình recognised for contributions to international solidarity

HÀ NỘI — The Việt Nam Union of Friendship Organizations (VUFO) and the All India Peace and Solidarity Organisation (AIPSO) on Tuesday held a ceremony to present the Romesh Chandra Peace Award to former Vietnamese Vice President Nguyễn Thị Bình.

Bình, also a former member of the Party Central Committee and Honorary President of the Việt Nam Peace and Development Foundation (now the Việt Nam Peace and Development Council), received the award for her great contributions to the cause of peace and international solidarity.

Speaking at the ceremony, Pallab Sengupta, Secretary of the Communist Party of India Central Committee, Chairman of the World Peace Council and member of the AIPSO Presidium, said Bình is one of the most inspiring figures in the global movement for peace, independence and social justice. Her name shines brightly in the heroic history of Việt Nam’s struggle.

He praised Bình for being a key negotiator for the Provisional Revolutionary Government at the Paris Peace Conference.

She demonstrated the courage and dignity of Vietnamese women before the world, speaking not only for the aspirations of the Vietnamese people but also for all those who fought against imperialism and for peace, he said.

On behalf of AIPSO and the peace-loving people of India, he extended his sincere greetings to Bình, an outstanding daughter of Việt Nam and a global symbol of peace and human dignity.

This occasion also marks the enduring friendship between the peoples of India and Việt Nam, forged through shared struggles and strengthened by mutual respect, Sengupta said.

Expressing her deep gratitude to AIPSO, Bình said the award is not only recognition for her personally but also a tribute to the collective efforts of those engaged in people-to-people diplomacy at the Việt Nam Peace Committee and VUFO.

“I am truly honoured and moved to receive the Romesh Chandra Peace Award, named after one of the world’s greatest peace fighters, who devoted his life to the international peace movement, the fight against war, the promotion of justice and the strengthening of solidarity and friendship among nations," she said.

“I sincerely thank all of you, comrades who have always accompanied and stood by the Vietnamese people in the cause of peace and friendship among nations.”

The same day, VUFO and AIPSO jointly presented the Romesh Chandra Peace Award to Uông Chu Lưu, former member of the Party Central Committee, former Vice Chairman of the National Assembly and President of the Việt Nam Peace Committee, and Trần Đắc Lợi, former Standing Deputy Head of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for External Relations, Standing Vice President of the Việt Nam Peace Committee and Standing Vice President of the Việt Nam Peace and Development Foundation in recognition of their outstanding contributions to building and promoting the peace movement and international solidarity.

The Romesh Chandra Award, established by AIPSO, is named after Romesh Chandra, Honorary President of the World Peace Council.

He was an outstanding symbol of the international peace movement, a steadfast fighter who dedicated his life to the ideals of peace, the struggle against imperialism and the strengthening of friendship among nations.

Romesh Chandra was also a loyal friend who consistently stood with the Vietnamese people, actively mobilising progressive movements and peace-loving forces around the world to support Việt Nam’s struggle for independence and freedom.

The Romesh Chandra Peace Award was created to commemorate his life and legacy, honour his extraordinary contributions to the international peace movement and recognise individuals and organisations with outstanding achievements in promoting peace and strengthening international solidarity. VNS