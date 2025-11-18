VMA, Sandoz Vietnam partner to raise awareness of antimicrobial resistance

HÀ NỘI — The Vietnam Medical Association (VMA) and Sandoz, on November 18, signed a collaboration agreement to launch a nationwide Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR) Awareness Campaign, reinforcing their commitment to responsible antibiotic use and sustainable healthcare in Việt Nam.

The collaboration underscores the importance of collective responsibility in combating AMR, from policymakers and medical professionals to everyday citizens. By promoting awareness and behavioural change, the campaign seeks to safeguard the effectiveness of antibiotics and contribute to a healthier, more resilient Việt Nam.

“Today’s signing is another important step in our shared mission to combat antimicrobial resistance, a silent but growing threat to public health in Việt Nam and around the world,” said Charaf Eddine Kadri, General Director of Sandoz Vietnam. “Through this collaboration with the VMA, we aim to empower patients, families and healthcare professionals to take collective action in preserving the effectiveness of antibiotics for future generations.”

The collaboration marks another milestone in Sandoz Vietnam’s ongoing support for the National Strategy on the Prevention of AMR (2023–2030), which emphasises the One Health approach and cross-sector coordination to reduce antibiotic misuse, raise awareness and protect public health.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), nearly 300,000 deaths in Việt Nam between 2020 and 2023 were linked to antibiotic resistance, underscoring the urgency of national and community-level action.

Speaking at the event, Dr Angela Pratt, WHO Representative in Việt Nam, said the WHO has declared AMR one of the top 10 global public health threats facing humanity.

“One of the key priorities for future action is to strengthen the ‘multisectoral’ approach to AMR, because AMR is an issue which no one organisation or single sector can solve alone. But multisectoral-ism is easy to say, harder to do, which is why I am genuinely delighted to be here for the formalising of this partnership between Sandoz and the VMA,” said Dr Pratt.

Last year, Sandoz Vietnam launched its inaugural community programme on AMR under the theme Antibiotics: Invisible Threat, Visible Love. The five-year campaign (2024–2028) was the first of its kind by a pharmaceutical company in Việt Nam, implemented in collaboration with a professional medical society. It has reached millions nationwide through billboards, hospital activation booths and digital outreach, engaging both healthcare professionals and the public on responsible antibiotic use.

This year’s campaign will scale up those efforts with expanded educational activities, public events and stronger community engagement. The initiative aims to make antibiotic awareness more accessible, relatable and actionable for Vietnamese families.

Under the new agreement, Sandoz Vietnam will fund and help organise the programme in compliance with all legal and regulatory requirements, leading its implementation and using both internal and external channels to amplify its message. This covers all campaign activities, from logistics and communications to public engagement, reflecting the company’s long-term commitment to advancing Việt Nam’s healthcare priorities through education and awareness.

The VMA will provide professional consultation, content evaluation and endorsement of all educational materials. The association will also coordinate implementation at healthcare facilities and public locations and promote the campaign via its official communication platforms.

“The issue of antimicrobial resistance requires collective action,” said VMA President, Association Professor Dr Nguyễn Thị Xuyên. “As medical professionals, we have a responsibility to guide both our colleagues and the public toward more responsible antibiotic use. We value this partnership with Sandoz Vietnam, which combines our medical expertise with their strong community engagement, helping translate scientific knowledge into real-world behavioural change.” — VNS