Japan’s Nihon Denpa News licensed to reopen office in Việt Nam

HÀ NỘI — A ceremony was held in Hà Nội on Monday to hand over a licence allowing Japan’s TV news agency Nihon Denpa News (NDN) to reopen its resident office in Việt Nam.

In her remarks, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Lê Thị Thu Hằng underlined NDN’s long-standing and close attachment to Việt Nam, noting that it was among the first foreign media organisations to establish a resident office in the country.

During the difficult years of the struggle for independence in the 1960s, NDN was the only foreign media agency operating in northern Việt Nam. Its journalists captured vivid and authentic footage of the devastation caused by bombing and the resilient daily life of the Vietnamese people, helping the international community gain a clearer understanding of the realities of the war and giving added strength to Việt Nam’s struggle for independence, reunification and territorial integrity.

She affirmed that NDN had made significant contributions to fostering friendship and cooperation between Việt Nam and Japan.

As Việt Nam is entering a new era of development, the renewed presence of NDN, whose reporters witnessed Việt Nam’s first Đổi Mới (Renewal) process in 1986, carries particular significance as the country undertakes its second wave of reforms, she said.

Its return not only reflects the enduring relationship between NDN and Việt Nam but also demonstrates the agency’s confidence in Việt Nam’s dynamic, integrated and prosperous future, the official added.

For his part, Fujita Shigeru, Chief Representative of the NDN Office in Việt Nam, emphasised that the reopening of the office marks a milestone for the agency. He expressed his honour to continue the legacy built by generations of NDN journalists in Việt Nam since the 1960s and reaffirmed NDN’s commitment to conveying truthful, objective and comprehensive images of Việt Nam to the international public.

The NDN will strengthen cooperation with Vietnamese authorities and media partners to accurately reflect the country’s development, its peaceful foreign policy and its contributions to the international community, he stressed.

Fujita expressed his gratitude to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for facilitating the reopening of the office and voiced his confidence that media cooperation between the NDN and Việt Nam will continue to be strengthened, helping to deepen mutual understanding, trust and friendship between the people of Việt Nam and Japan. — VNA/VNS