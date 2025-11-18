Khánh Hòa on high alert as floods cause deaths and damage

KHÁNH HÒA — Khánh Hòa Province has implemented maximum flood prevention measures as heavy rains trigger widespread flooding and landslides.

Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee Nghiêm Xuân Thành personally inspected danger-prone areas on Monday evening, urging local authorities to evacuate residents from high-risk zones and ensure adequate food and supplies.

In Diên Điền Commune, ten villages were affected, with six at risk of isolation. Boats were used to relocate residents, and authorities warned people to move to safer ground.

Currently, water levels at the Diên Phú station are 0.18m above alarm level 3, while other monitoring stations are below alarm levels 1 and 2. Over the next 24 hours, river levels in Khánh Hòa are expected to fall below alarm level 1, although the Dinh Ninh Hòa River at Ninh Hòa station is rising slowly and will likely peak in the next three to six hours.

Rising waters at Vĩnh Phương Bridge in Bắc Nha Trang Ward swept away a man, who remains missing as rescue efforts continue.

Since Sunday, floods in the province have claimed seven lives, left two missing, and injured several others. River levels are gradually falling but remain high in some areas. Authorities continue to monitor rivers and enforce safety measures. — VNS