Cold snap hits north as central region faces torrential rains

HÀ NỘI — Cold air has swept across northern region, sending temperatures plunging and bringing widespread rain, while central region continues to suffer extremely heavy downpours.

In the North, some mountainous areas have dropped below 5 degree Celsius, and Hà Nội is seeing lows of 12-14C. Cold air is expected to expand further into northern central region and parts of north central coast and south central coast regions, accompanied by winds up to level 6-7 along the coast.

At sea, conditions are worsening in the Gulf of Tonkin and the northern East Sea (internationally known as the South China Sea), where winds are strengthening to level 7-8 with gusts up to 9-10, generating waves of 3-6m.

Central region remains the hardest-hit. From Huế City to Đà Nẵng City and eastern Quảng Ngãi–Đắk Lắk, rainfall from November 17-18 has reached 200-400mm, with some locations exceeding 700mm. Khánh Hòa has recorded 100-200mm, while Hà Tĩnh and Quảng Trị have seen 80-150mm.

More heavy rain of 50-100mm is forecast on November 19 in Đà Nẵng City and eastern Quảng Ngãi–Đắk Lắk and Khánh Hòa, with some areas likely to exceed 200mm. Thunderstorms may bring whirlwinds, lightning and strong gusts.

Rivers in Huế and Đà Nẵng cities, including the Bồ and Vu Gia–Thu Bồn, remain above alarm level 3. Flooding risks are high from Quảng Trị to Khánh Hòa, with the potential for flash floods and landslides in mountainous areas. Authorities warn that flooding could persist for several days, disrupting transport, agriculture and daily life.

Flood respond

Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính has issued an official document, ordering urgent action to respond to flooding in the central region.

As of Monday evening, floods and landslides had left 12 people dead or missing and 19 injured, including six fatalities in a landslide at Khánh Lê Pass, Khánh Hòa Province.

The PM instructs ministries, sectors and localities to act with maximum urgency: protect lives, evacuate residents from dangerous areas, reach isolated communities, provide essential supplies, ensure security, and prevent people from entering high-risk zones.

Local authorities must guarantee shelter, food, clean water, healthcare, schooling, environmental sanitation and early restoration of production once floods recede.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Environment is tasked with close monitoring, forecasting, guidance for disaster response and restoring agricultural production.

The ministries of National Defence and Public Security must mobilise the strongest possible forces and equipment for evacuation, rescue and recovery.

Other ministries must support the restoration of education, healthcare, electricity, telecommunications, transport and water systems.

The Ministry of Finance is to ensure timely financial support and insurance payouts for post-disaster recovery.

The National Civil Defence Steering Committee must coordinate forces and resources as needed. — VNS