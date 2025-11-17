Politics & Law
Home Society

Huế faces flooding again

November 17, 2025 - 16:36
In the early hours of November 17, water levels on major rivers in Huế city continued to rise, submerging low-lying riverside communities. More than 500 residents have been relocated to safer areas, while a force of 8,000 officers and soldiers has been mobilised for any rescue operations.

