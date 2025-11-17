Huế faces flooding again

In the early hours of November 17, water levels on major rivers in Huế city continued to rise, submerging low-lying riverside communities. More than 500 residents have been relocated to safer areas, while a force of 8,000 officers and soldiers has been mobilised for any rescue operations.
In an increasingly interconnected world, deeper cooperation enables Việt Nam to keep pace with rapid medical advances while boosting its ability to respond to emerging epidemics, climate change and other global health threats.
The coldest days are expected on Tuesday and Wednesday, with 12-14 degrees Celsius in the northern delta and north-central region, 8-11 degrees in upland areas, and below 7 degrees in some high-mountain localities.
As Việt Nam enters a crucial phase in its efforts to lift the European Commission’s “yellow card” warning on illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing, HCM City is strengthening its oversight of offshore fishing with closer supervision and more severe penalties for violations.
In 2025, teachers Đinh Lệ Thu and Nguyễn Thị Thu Hà will be among 80 educators honoured in the Sharing with Teachers programme organised by the Vietnam Youth Federation, the Ministry of Education and Training and Thiên Long Group.
As AI reshapes education, teachers are evolving from knowledge transmitters to mentors who inspire, guide and nurture students, proving that even in a high-tech world, human connection remains central to learning.
Resolution No.72 dated September 9, by the Poliburo has set out the orientation for building a scientific - traditional - modern medicine, emphasising the task of developing high-quality human resources and quality of medical examination and treatment services.