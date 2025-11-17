Central region at risk of flooding, landslides, strong cold spell to hit North

HÀ NỘI — With a widespread spell of heavy rain affecting much of the central region, raising water levels on many rivers, a flooding episode is forecast on rivers from Hà Tĩnh to Khánh Hoà from Monday to Thursday. Meanwhile, the northern region is about to enter a strong cold spell.

According to Nguyễn Văn Hưởng, the head of the weather forecasting office at the National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting, in addition to rising river levels, this round of heavy rain will bring risks of urban flooding, flash floods and landslides in areas from Hà Tĩnh to eastern Quảng Ngãi, with particular concern for Quảng Ngãi, Đắk Lắk, Khánh Hoà provinces and the eastern part of Lâm Đồng Province.

However, Hưởng noted that this rain drive will not be as intense as the previous one that affected the central region from October 25-30, as the easterly winds are weaker and the low-pressure trough is less active.

He added that rainfall patterns this time are more variable. From November 15-8, rain has been forecast to extend from Hà Tĩnh to Quảng Ngãi (including eastern Kon Tum), Đắk Lắk and Khánh Hoà.

From November 19, rainfall is expected to ease from Huế northwards, while shifting further southwards and becoming more scattered. Therefore, despite the much stronger cold spell compared to late October, the likelihood of extreme or record-breaking rainfall similar to that seen at the end of October remains low.

Regarding the cold conditions in the northern and north-central regions, Hưởng described this as the strongest cold spell since the start of winter, moving directly from north to south.

Between the night of Monday and Wednesday, the North will also experience rain. The combination of rain and strong cold air will cause a sharp drop in temperatures across the northern region and the provinces of Thanh Hoá, Nghệ An and Hà Tĩnh. The coldest days are expected on Tuesday and Wednesday, with 12-14 degrees Celsius in the northern delta and north-central region, 8-11 degrees in upland areas, and below 7 degrees in some high-mountain localities. From Thursday, rainfall will decrease, and the North will shift to dry, deep cold at night and early morning, with sunny days.

Hưởng warned that frost and ice may appear between Thursday and next Monday, especially in northern mountainous and midland areas. — VNA/VNS