Việt Nam recalls sunscreen labeled SPF 45+ after tests show SPF only 2

HCM CITY — Vietnamese authorities have ordered the immediate recall and destruction of a batch of sunscreen labeled A Cosmetics Mềm Perfume Moisture Whitening SPF 45+ after laboratory testing revealed it offers an actual SPF of just 2, far below the advertised 45+.

The recall was issued by the Drug Administration of Vietnam (DAV) following quality testing by the Lâm Đồng Department of Drug and Cosmetic Testing at Ngọc Dung Pharmacy in Đà Lạt.

The tests showed a serious discrepancybetween the claimed sun protection factor on the label and the product’s true performance.

Investigations also found the product’s origin unclear.

The company’s registration listed it merely as a “soft whitening body cream,” with no SPF or sun protection function, making the “SPF 45+” label illegal.

The recalled batch, lot number 262024, comes in 150g jars and is marketed by Phương Anh Cosmetics Co., Ltd (in former Tân Phú District, HCM City), while manufacturing was conducted by Kachi-H Cosmetics Co., Ltd in Tây Ninh Province.

Authorities have directed provincial health departments to notify all retailers and pharmacies to immediately stop selling or using the affected batch and return it to suppliers.

The DAV and local authorities are overseeing the recall and destruction of all units, and are advising the public not to use the product.

Lâm Đồng authorities have also been instructed to inspect Ngọc Dung Pharmacy for compliance with cosmetics business regulations and to assist in tracing the product’s origin.

Both Phương Anh and Kachi-H companies are required to fully cooperate with the investigation.

Sun Protection Factor (SPF) measures how effectively a sunscreen protects skin from UVB radiation.

Experts warn that using counterfeit or substandard cosmetics can expose users to harmful chemicals, skin irritation, long-term skin damage, and potentially toxic absorption.

This incident follows a series of recent enforcement actions against fake or substandard cosmetics in Việt Nam.

On November 13, the DAV ordered the recall of LYZEEN Whitening Protective Spectrum Sunscreen SPF50+ PA++++, confirmed as counterfeit.

Earlier, businessman Nguyễn Quốc Vũ, husband of celebrity Đoàn Di Băng, and two others were accused of producing more than 1,600 counterfeit sunscreen products.

Vietnamese authorities continue to strengthen oversight of cosmetics and personal care products to protect consumer health amid rising cases of fraud and quality violations. — VNS