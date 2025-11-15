PM pushes for reforms in sci-tech, innovation, digital transformation

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính chaired the fifth meeting of the Government’s Steering Committee for science, technology, innovation, digital transformation and Project 06 in Hà Nội on Saturday, seeking to accelerate reforms seen as critical to hitting an 8 per cent growth target this year and double-digit expansion in subsequent years.

PM Chính, who is also the committee’s head, said the meeting would review progress of science and technology development, innovation, and digital transformation; pinpoint persistent bottlenecks; and map out tasks ahead of a year-end review for 2025.

To ensure rapid and sustainable development, he said, economic restructuring must be grounded in sci-tech, innovation, and digital transformation, with data and artificial intelligence serving as core drivers. In recent months, the Politburo has issued seven key resolutions, including Resolution No. 57, which calls for breakthroughs in sci-tech, innovation, and national digital transformation.

Later, the National Assembly and Government rolled out supporting resolutions and action plans, instructing ministries, sectors, and localities to vigorously follow Resolution 57.

He urged delegates to evaluate whether government leadership and direction at all levels have been sufficiently proactive, timely, flexible, and effective, while highlighting areas requiring special attention to advance sci-tech, innovation, digital transformation, administrative reform, and Project 06.

The PM called for candid, clear, objective, and data-backed assessments that clearly demonstrate concrete results across those fields, alongside a thorough identification of existing shortcomings and bottlenecks, particularly those related to mechanisms and policies, and areas where progress remains slow.

He also demanded root-cause analysis, lessons learned, and the sharing of effective management models and innovative approaches that can unlock all potential resources for national development.

The leader asked participants to propose priority tasks and breakthrough measures ahead, including removing obstacles, accelerating capital disbursement, simplifying procedures, promoting data reuse to cut paperwork, and offering maximum support to citizens and enterprises. He also highlighted the need to address difficulties in the rollout of the two-tier local administration model, particularly on the digital transformation front.

The meeting is set to review reports on the performance of tasks through 2025, progress of Project 06 and its priority components, as well as administrative reform outcomes and remaining key milestones to be met by year-end. — VNA/VNS