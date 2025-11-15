Metro Line No. 2 marks important milestone

HCM CITY — More than 70 per cent of the technical infrastructure serving Metro Line No. 2 has now been relocated, marking an important milestone as the city accelerates preparations to begin construction of the main route in 2026.

According to the Management Authority for Urban Railways (MAUR), many station areas have completed site clearance, with the remaining sections expected to be handed over before the end of 2025.

Late on November 13, Phan Công Bằng, head of MAUR, inspected night-time relocation works along the Bến Thành–Tham Lương line, beginning at Station S7 in Bảy Hiền. He noted that since relocation began in April 2024, progress has surpassed 70 per cent, with several stations fully cleared.

However, challenges remain at stations such as S7 (Bảy Hiền), S9 (Bà Quẹo) and S10 (Phạm Văn Bạch), where multiple technical systems — including drainage, power lines, telecommunications, tree management and public lighting — fall under the responsibility of different agencies. This overlapping management structure complicates co-ordination between units on site.

The relocation work is further hindered by the need to maintain traffic flow on major thoroughfares such as Cách Mạng Tháng Tám and Trường Chinh. Although permits allow construction between 22:00 and 04:00, vehicles and materials can often only be moved after 23:00. Recent heavy rains have also slowed progress.

“Whatever the circumstances, we have instructed contractors to hand over all remaining site areas within 2025, so that construction of the main route can commence as planned. We cannot disappoint residents who have long awaited the completion of Metro Line No. 2 and its future connection with Line No. 1,” Bằng said.

On November 11, MAUR submitted its technology and standards report to the HCM City People’s Committee, which is expected to forward the dossier to the Ministry of Construction within the week.

Under the newly issued implementation plan, the city has fixed the groundbreaking date for Metro Line No. 2 on January 15, 2026, with construction scheduled to start the following day. Key procedures – including the feasibility study report, environmental impact assessment and technical design documentation – are expected to be completed between October and December 2025.

Metro Line No. 2 is defined as a priority political task for HCM City, implemented under the special mechanisms granted by Resolution 188/2023/QH15 to speed up major infrastructure projects.

The city aims to ensure that the project proceeds on schedule, contributing to the development of a modern, interconnected urban railway system and improving mobility for millions of residents. — VNS