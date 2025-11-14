Immigration procedures to be further simplified: official

HÀ NỘI — The rate of online passport issuance for Vietnamese citizens has reached 98 per cent this year, said Major General Nguyễn Bá Tuấn, Deputy Director of the Immigration Department under the Ministry of Public Security.

“This has helped save time in lining up to apply for visas, and is proof of the positive results of administrative procedure reform,” Tuấn told a dialogue on handling of immigration procedures held on Friday by the Immigration Department.

“In previous years, long queues for passport issuance were very common at immigration agencies. But as of this year, the situation has completely stopped,” said the deputy director.

At the dialogue, immigration officials answered questions and heard about difficulties and recommendations for current procedures and regulations as well as issues with the service attitude of immigration officers in processing documents from agencies, organisations, and people.

Queries relating to issuing passports, APEC Business Travel Cards for Vietnamese business travellers, and online visas, and immigration for foreigners were also clarified at the event.

Over the last few years, local police units have effectively carried out policies and measures relating to immigration for Vietnamese people and residency management for foreigners. Now, a particular focus has been placed on enhancing administrative reform, such as abolishing cumbersome procedures and applying technology to managing immigration.

According to officials, the effort to ensure aviation security has seen positive changes, while plans to organise forces and implement inspections and handovers at major airports have been developed, creating a unified foundation for management work.

Online public service systems continue to be completed through new business software and digital platforms that help improve management and services for people and businesses.

The department has also accelerated global cooperation, helping raise the position and prestige of Vietnamese immigration forces in the international arena.

In the future, the department will continue to adjust and complete policies and mechanisms to create more favourable conditions for both people and businesses, the official said.

“Opinions and recommendations will be reviewed to propose measures to further simplify administrative procedures,” Tuấn said. — VNS