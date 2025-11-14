New Zealand provides aid to support Việt Nam's recovery efforts from natural disasters

HÀ NỘI — The government of New Zealand is providing NZ$1 million (US$568,000) in humanitarian assistance to help communities in Việt Nam recover from recent natural disasters, New Zealand’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade announced on Thursday.

This funding will support New Zealand organisations in working with their Vietnamese counterparts through the New Zealand Disaster Response Partnership to deliver assistance in alignment with the Joint Response Plan for Multiple Typhoons and Floods.

"Our hearts go out to the families and communities affected by these disasters," said New Zealand Ambassador to Việt Nam Caroline Beresford.

"As a comprehensive strategic partner of Việt Nam, New Zealand stands in solidarity with the Vietnamese Government and people during this challenging time."

The ambassador expressed the hope that the support will swiftly reach those in need, contributing to emergency efforts and helping affected communities rebuild their lives. — VNS