Sewing and changing

In a small sewing classroom called Len’s Art in downtown Hà Nội, teenagers with disabilities are learning more than just embroidery. Under the guidance of teacher Nguyễn Thị Hồng Vân, they are discovering patience, focus and confidence, transforming their skills, and their lives, one stitch at a time.
A global survey conducted by GSK revealed a significant underestimation of the impact of severe Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) among adults aged 50 and over with certain underlying health conditions.
A mock trial on illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing was held on Wednesday (November 12) as part of the Government’s nationwide campaign to strengthen compliance and support Việt Nam’s efforts to remove the European Commission’s “yellow card”.
HCM City plans to break ground on Metro Line 2 in January 2026 after securing new fast-track approvals for the project. The 11-km line is expected to take nearly five years to build and enter service around 2030.
Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính has ordered urgent resettlement for families whose homes were destroyed in recent floods, setting a deadline of January 31, 2026, amid massive losses across central Việt Nam.