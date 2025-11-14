Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Society

Sewing and changing

November 14, 2025 - 16:44
In a small sewing classroom called Len’s Art in downtown Hà Nội, teenagers with disabilities are learning more than just embroidery. Under the guidance of teacher Nguyễn Thị Hồng Vân, they are discovering patience, focus and confidence, transforming their skills, and their lives, one stitch at a time.

see also

More on this story

Society

Mock trial raises public awareness of IUU fishing in HCM City

A mock trial on illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing was held on Wednesday (November 12) as part of the Government’s nationwide campaign to strengthen compliance and support Việt Nam’s efforts to remove the European Commission’s “yellow card”.

E-paper

Sci-Tech
Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom