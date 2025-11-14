Abbott advances diabetes care through technology, nutrition

HÀ NỘI — As a child, Khánh Linh carried a small bag containing blood glucose test strips and medication to school every day. By her first year in college, she started using Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM), which helped her complete her studies, get married and have a child.

“I’ve always been confident in managing my condition and achieving important milestones in my life,” Linh, now a successful banker in her 30s with a happy family, told a recent patient club meeting at the Bạch Mai General Hospital in Hà Nội.

Thanks to real-time glucose insights provided by Abbott’s FreeStyle Libre CGM system, Linh feels empowered to live life to the fullest, despite having spent 28 years with diabetes.

“Diabetes can’t stop me. Advances in technology give me control and freedom, and I want to share this message with others living with the condition,” she said.

Diabetes remains a major health issue worldwide. According to International Diabetes Federation data, 589 million people — or one in nine adults — live with diabetes globally, 430 million of whom are of working age. In Việt Nam, about seven million people are affected, with more than half already facing complications. The figures highlight the urgent need for practical, effective solutions.

Aside from medication, people living with diabetes need scientific knowledge and innovative solutions to manage blood glucose effectively and maintain their quality of life.

To address these needs, Abbott partnered with Bạch Mai General Hospital and the Vietnam Dietetic Association to host a patient club session in recognition of World Diabetes Day on November 14. The event connected experts with patients and caregivers, offering guidance on nutrition and technology for people with diabetes.

Professor Dr Nguyễn Quang Bảy, Head of Endocrinology and Diabetes at Bạch Mai General Hospital, said: “Effective blood glucose management is essential for people living with diabetes to maintain their health and productivity. With scientific knowledge, balanced nutrition, an exercise plan and treatment adherence, people have a better chance of achieving optimal glycaemic targets.”

The company’s FreeStyle Libre CGM system provides a dynamic view of glucose fluctuations throughout the day via a small, coin-sized sensor worn on the back of the upper arm for up to 14 days. CGM gives people, including Khánh Linh, valuable insights and the confidence to make informed choices about activity and food, leading to improved glucose levels and greater control over their health.

By providing a detailed picture of a person's glucose levels, CGM helps doctors understand their patients' condition, allowing them to make more personalised treatment decisions and improve treatment outcomes.

To date, more than seven million people in 60 countries have been using FreeStyle Libre to manage diabetes with confidence.

Another Abbott product, Glucerna, is a formula specifically designed for people with diabetes to help manage blood sugar and hunger. This nutrition product has been clinically shown to lower HbA1c by 1.1 per cent in six months when used as part of a structured lifestyle intervention.

“We are dedicated to bringing our technology and innovations to Việt Nam, advancing healthcare and fostering a healthier, stronger future for all,” said Divisional Vice President and General Manager of Abbott in Việt Nam Douglas Kuo. The company is celebrating 30 years in the Southeast Asian country this year.

Over three decades of operation, Abbott and the Abbott Fund have invested over VNĐ280 billion (nearly US$11 million) to help address critical health issues, with a focus on improving nutrition, preventing and treating chronic conditions like diabetes and cardiovascular disease, training medical professionals and raising public awareness about healthcare. — VNS