PM requests urgent accountability determination, recovery actions following acid tank incident

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính on Friday issued an official dispatch requiring efforts to determine the exact cause and responsibilities, and promptly address the consequences of a serious workplace accident which claimed the lives of two workers at the HC Bảo Lâm JSC in Bảo Lâm 1 Commune, Lâm Đồng Province.

The cause of the incident, which occurred at around 10.15am on November 9, was preliminarily identified as the explosion of the company’s hydrochloric acid (HCl) storage tank.

The PM urged the chairperson of the provincial People’s Committee to direct relevant authorities to investigate and clarify the cause of the incident, identify the responsibilities of the collectives and individuals concerned, and strictly handle any violations in accordance with the law. He also demanded visits to and support for the victims’ families.

Efforts must be made to strengthen inspections of all facilities that use or store hazardous chemicals in the province, handle violations as prescribed, and report investigation and remediation results to the PM before November 25.

The Ministry of Industry and Trade, according to its functions and tasks, shall direct specialised agencies to coordinate with relevant authorities to inspect chemical safety conditions at the HC Bảo Lâm JSC and report the results to the PM before November 25.

At the same time, it is assigned to coordinate with localities nationwide to examine facilities producing or storing hazardous chemicals and enhance management measures to ensure chemical safety and security as required, according to the dispatch. — VNA