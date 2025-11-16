Korea tourism agency commends Vietnamese man for helping Korean tourists find missing mother

PHÚ QUỐC — Park Eun Jung, Chief Representative of the Korea Tourism Organisation (KTO) in Việt Nam, on Saturday visited a fruit seller in Phú Quốc special zone to thank him for helping Korean tourists find their lost mother.

The Chief Representative also presented the Vietnamese man, Trần Hoàng Phương, with a commendation letter from the agency.

At Phương's fruit shop on Trần Hưng Đạo Street, Phú Quốc, An Giang Province, Park Eun Jung, together with city leaders and Phương, had a cheerful exchange.

Park Eun Jung expressed her gratitude and presented a laptop as a souvenir gift to Phương.

She said the story of Phương helping a Korean tourist find her lost mother has been widely reported by many media outlets in South Korea.

“Recently, we see more and more Korean tourists coming to Việt Nam, including Phú Quốc, and they really love this place because of its beautiful landscapes and special products. It is even better when recently, a Phú Quốc citizen named Phương helped one of our people find a lost mother while travelling here. We are very touched by his action and came here to express our gratitude,” said Park Eun Jung.

Phương said, “I was truly surprised today when the KTO came to visit and thank me. I did not expect that my small action would have such a widespread impact.”

Nguyễn Thị Kim Loan, Vice Chairwoman of the Phú Quốc City People's Committee, said local leaders warmly welcomed, acknowledged and appreciated Phương’s action.

The act has sent a very positive message to tourists domestically and internationally.

Currently, local authorities encourage residents, businesses and Party members to raise awareness and responsibility to build Phú Quốc sustainably, friendly and hospitable with the motto that every citizen is a tourism ambassador.

At about 7pm on November 2, Phương was at his fruit shop when two Korean tourists reported their mother missing and asked for camera footage to help search. The lost mother, about 70 years old, was senile, and her children were very worried. After about 15 minutes checking the camera, Phương discovered she had passed by his shop.

Seeing her children still searching on the street, he worried because they were unfamiliar with the area and did not speak Vietnamese. He asked his wife to watch the shop, took a motorbike, and went with the woman's son to look for her, asking people along the way but with no results after an hour.

In that situation, Phương posted information on social media asking nearby people to help search. Shortly after, someone reported seeing the elderly lady walking with a cane toward Suối Mây area. He immediately rode his motorbike to follow and luckily found her walking along the road, then took her back with her son.

After finding the mother, her son offered Phương about US$500 as thanks, but he firmly refused.

“Seeing them panicked and worried, I just wanted to help, not thinking about money. Not only if foreigners, if Vietnamese were in that situation, I would also willingly help within my ability,” Phương said.

For his kind act, last Tuesday, Phương also received commendations by leaders of Phú Quốc City. — VNS