Six dead, 19 injured as coach hit by landslide in Khánh Hoà

KHÁNH HOÀ — Heavy and prolonged rain over a wide area during the past days has caused significant loss of life and property in Khánh Hoà Province.

From Sunday night to Monday early morning, consecutive landslides occurred at the Khánh Lê Pass connecting Khánh Hòa and Lâm Đồng provinces, and Khánh Sơn Pass in Cam An Commune.

The severe landslide hit the Khánh Lê Pass on the Nha Trang-Đà Lạt Road at Km45 in Nam Khánh Vĩnh Commune at around 11pm on Sunday. Soil and rocks from the uphill slope spilled onto the road surface, striking a coach carrying 32 people including 29 passengers, two drivers and one coach assistant.

At least six people were killed, while 19 others were injured and have been taken to the Khánh Hòa General Hospital for treatment.

Lê Thị Kim Hoa, Chairwoman of Nam Khánh Vĩnh Commune People's Committee, said that among six deaths, four were already brought out whereas two remain buried under the soil and rocks.

Three people with critical injuries have received urgent surgeries overnight, while the remaining 16 suffering various degrees of non-fatal injuries, from broken leg and arms to multiple trauma.

Authorities are urgently assigning machinery, vehicles and local forces to access the scene and search for the remaining victims.

Currently, soil and rocks continue to fall onto the road surface. The commune leaders have deployed local forces to assist in rescue and traffic control.

On the Provincial Road 9, the route from Cam Ranh to Khánh Sơn Commune, landslides also caused serious consequences.

Around 6pm on Sunday, a large landslide at the Tường Vy Stream on Khánh Sơn Pass in Cam An Commune buried three people. Seven others fortunately escaped.

The province's rescue team assigned workers and equipment to conduct overnight search.

In Trung Khánh Vĩnh Commune, heavy rain caused flooding at the Sông Chò Bridge in Cà Thiêu Hamlet impacting traffic.

Cao Thị Ngọc Thanh, Chairperson of the Trung Khánh Vĩnh Commune People's Committee, said rising water levels caused some traffic routes to flood, creating danger for people and vehicles.

The communal Civil Defence Command established roadblocks and advised residents not to travel through the area.

The Khánh Hòa Hydrometeorological Station warned that in the next one to two days, the province would experience moderate to heavy rain, with some places receiving very heavy rainfall.

Rainfall is generally expected to range from 80-100mm, with mountainous areas exceeding 250mm.

Heavy rain may cause flooding in low-lying and urban areas. Residents should be cautious of landslides. Additionally, rain may be accompanied by tornadoes, lightning and strong winds that could damage house roofs and uproot trees. — VNS