Huế City announces school closures due to rising floodwaters

HUẾ — The Huế City's Department of Education and Training announced that students will have a day off on Monday due to heavy rain causing river levels to rise.

For areas not affected, schools will continue normal schedules.

As of 6am on Monday, river water levels kept rising. The Hương River’s water level measured at the Dã Viên Station is 2.69m – 0.69m above alarm level two (five is the highest). The Bồ River’s water level measured at the Tứ Phú Station is 4.55m – above alarm level three.

Upstream rainfall of the Hương River shows a decreasing trend. However, the Huế Meteorological and Hydrological Station forecasts that rainfall will increase again at Monday noon, afternoon and night.

Specifically, the water level of the Hương River is forecasted to rise again, possibly reaching or exceeding alarm level three.

The Huế City People's Committee recommends that agencies, units and residents prepare to protect property and take flood response measures. — VNS