PM requests proactive response to floods in central region

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính﻿ has required relevant ministries and localities to proactively and respond to floods in the central region.

The Government’s Official Dispatch No 217/QĐ-TTg issued on Sunday states that according to meteorological and hydrological forecasting agency, the area from Quảng Trị﻿ to Đà Nẵng﻿ and eastern areas of Quảng Ngãi and Gia Lai﻿ will have widespread rainfall of 200-400mm, with some places locally exceeding 700mm until Tuesday.

Hà Tĩnh Province﻿, the eastern part of Đắk Lắk﻿ and Khánh Hòa﻿ provinces will have rainfall of 100-250mm, with some places locally exceeding 350mm.

Western areas from Quảng Ngãi﻿ to Đắk Lắk﻿ will have rainfall of 50-100mm, with some places locally exceeding 200mm.

Rivers from Hà Tĩnh﻿ to Khánh Hòa﻿ will experience a flood wave at alarm levels two to three, with some rivers exceeding alarm level three (five is the highest) until Thursday.

To proactively respond to, ensure the safety of the people's lives and minimise property damage, the PM asked the aforementioned provinces and cities, leaders of relevant ministries and sectors, to focus on quickly overcoming the consequences of recent floods.

Chairpersons of people's committees from Hà Tĩnh﻿ to Khánh Hòa﻿ must organise close monitoring, full updates, timely information on flood developments and forecasts.

They should direct inspection and timely detection of areas at risk of landslides, flash floods and deep flooding to promptly warn and prevent people from entering dangerous zones, evacuate and relocate residents from dangerous areas.

Besides, implementing safety measures for reservoirs and dams, direct the scientific and reasonable operation of irrigation and hydropower reservoirs based on rainfall forecasts to ensure constructions safety.

Localities must deploy forces to control, guide and support traffic safety; based on local conditions, decide on school closures, limit people and vehicles on some roads in dangerous areas if necessary.

Other duties including proactive supply of forces, means, supplies, food and essential goods in key areas, especially places prone to isolation due to landslides and flooding, to be ready for prolonged isolation and implement rescue when bad situations occur.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Environment will direct meteorological forecasting agencies to provide full, earliest and most accurate information on rain and flood developments, flood and landslide risks so authorities and people can know and deploy suitable, timely and effective responses.

It will instruct agricultural production protection, coordinate with localities to ensure safe operation of irrigation and hydropower reservoirs.

In addition, the ministry must urge sectors, provinces and cities to deploy appropriate activities based on actual situations, timely report and propose issues beyond authority to the National Civil Defence Steering Committee and the PM for direction.

The Ministry of Construction is in charge of guiding traffic safety solutions, promptly asked forces and means to urgently fix landslide and damage sites to ensure smooth and safe traffic as soon as possible, especially on main transport routes.

The Ministry of Industry and Trade is tasked with ensuring safe operation of hydropower reservoirs, electrical systems and industrial production to minimise damage from rains and floods.

The Ministry of National Defence and Ministry of Public Security will instruct units to be ready to support localities in evacuation, relocation and rescue when needed.

Ministries of Education and Training, Health, Science and Technology, and Culture, Sports and Tourism will, based on functions and duties, actively coordinate with localities and authorities to implement flood and rain response to minimise sectoral losses.

The National Civil Defence Steering Committee Office must stay ready to coordinate and assign forces and means to support local flood response based on assigned functions.

The Việt Nam Television, Voice of Việt Nam, Vietnam News Agency should provide timely information on rain and flood developments as well as directions from authorities, enhance education and guidance on measures and skills to cope with flooding, landslides and flash floods for people.

The Government Office will monitor and urge strict implementation of the dispatch, timely report to the PM and Deputy PM on urgent and arising issues. — VNS