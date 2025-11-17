Heavy rains cause flooding, landslides in Huế

HUẾ — Prolonged heavy rains have caused flooding in several wards and communes in Huế, leading to landslides in mountainous areas on the morning of November 17, according to the local Department of Agriculture and Environment.

A section of National Highway 1 passing through Tứ Hạ Ward was flooded and blocked off by the traffic police from 8am.

Several portions of the Hồ Chí Minh Street were affected by landslides, making travel difficult.

Some sections of National Highway 49B in Phong Dinh, Phong Phú and Dương Nỗ wards were flooded to depths of 0.3-0.5m.

Several places in Bình Điền and A Lưới 5 communes face a risk of landslides.

With landslides already affecting the area around Phú Mậu Bridge, city authorities have banned its use until further notice.

According to the forecast for November 17 and 18, downpours of up to 70mm within two hours are set to inundate sections of National Highway 1 and a number of urban areas with 0.3-0.5m of flooding forecast.

Rivers in Huế such as Ô Lâu, Truồi and Bù Lu are expected to be in spate since rainfall of 200 - 300mm is expected in the plains and 600mm in highland regions on November 17 and 18.

The city has directed its military command, police and border guards to stand by for disaster response and rescue operations. — VNS