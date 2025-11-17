Health ministry submits proposed plan for free annual health checks from 2026

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam plans to offer every citizen at least one free annual health check or screening from 2026, under a government proposal presented to the National Assembly on Monday as part of broader efforts to strengthen preventive care and modernise the national healthcare system.

Authorised by the Government Prime Minister, Minister of Health Đào Hồng Lan submitted a draft parliamentary resolution outlining mechanisms to implement Resolution 72 of the Politburo, which calls for sweeping reforms in public health management, preventive care and medical human resources.

Under the proposal, residents would be entitled to one free health check or screening each year, prioritised by target groups and funding capacity. The government aims to integrate these activities with existing school health checks, occupational health examinations and services currently covered under the national health insurance scheme, while completing the rollout of electronic health records for all citizens.

Funding would be drawn from employers’ contributions for workers, the health insurance fund and the state budget. The government estimates it will need about VNĐ6 trillion (around US$227 million at current exchange rates) per year from the state budget to cover priority groups, with spending to rise gradually as resources allow.

Screening programmes would be financed through the national target programme on healthcare, population and development for the 2026–2035 period.

The draft also proposes raising health insurance benefits to 100 per cent of covered costs for near-poor households and people aged 75 and older who receive social pensions. The expected impact on the health insurance fund ranges from VNĐ455 billion to VNĐ2.74 trillion (about $17.3–104 million).

Other measures include piloting supplementary health insurance packages and adjusting allowances for medical workers in disadvantaged or high-risk fields in line with Resolution 72. The government expects to spend about VNĐ4.48 trillion ($170 million) annually to implement these wage and allowance policies, with most funds going to local health facilities.

Under the plan, the government proposes allowing competent state land management authorities to consider and decide on converting land from other purposes to medical use without requiring adjustments to land-use plans or land-use master plans under land and planning laws.

Regarding state budget guarantees for catch-up vaccinations and mass vaccination campaigns under the Expanded Programme on Immunisation, the government proposes establishing special financial mechanisms and policies to create breakthroughs in disease prevention and in protecting, caring for and improving public health.

The draft resolution, comprising seven articles, is expected to take effect on 1 January 2026.

Presenting its appraisal report on the draft plan, the NA’s Committee for Culture and Society said the proposal for free annual health checks should be incorporated into the forthcoming Law on Disease Prevention to ensure clearer rules on financial mechanisms, beneficiaries and timelines.

The committee also urged the government to clarify what basic free hospital fees would entail, noting that the proposed 100 per cent insurance coverage from 2027 to 2030 relates only to benefits within the existing health insurance package. Lawmakers suggested the government outline principles and submit amendments to the Law on Health Insurance in 2026. — VNS