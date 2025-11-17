Scam ring accused of fracturing their own bones for insurance payouts

PHÚ THỌ — Phú Thọ Provincial Police has detained and launched legal proceedings against members of a scam ring who allegedly intentionally fractured their own bones to fraudulently obtain insurance payouts.

Tạ Minh Châu, 20, a former staff member at the formerly Cẩm Khê District’s medical centre, was identified as the ringleader.

Châu is accused of having devised a tightly organised and inhumane scheme for insurance fraud by taking advantage of his professional experience in the healthcare sector, as well as his knowledge of human anatomy and insurance payout mechanisms.

Investigation documents said that Châu personally persuaded many locals in the area to purchase insurance. After their contracts became effective, he inflicted injuries on the policyholders to create claims for compensation.

Châu allegedly injected them with anaesthetics, then used syringes, claw hammers, and other objects to fracture and chip their bones, resembling injuries from real accidents.

He then instructed them to stage fake accident scenes, such as falling due to an electric shock or into a stream, to legitimise medical records.

At least seven of his accomplices have been identified. They allegedly purchased insurance policies under Châu’s instructions and agreed to let him cause injuries to them.

Using Châu’s method, the group is said to have unlawfully obtained more than VNĐ6 billion (US$228,000) from multiple life insurance providers.

Police assessed this scheme as extremely cruel, showing blatant disregard for human life and health. The injuries were also deliberately inflicted at locations on the body that would yield the highest insurance payouts, making it difficult for insurance companies to detect fraud.

The case is ongoing as authorities continue to investigate and clarify the roles of each person involved. — VNS