Severe landslides hit Khánh Hoà Province as search continues for missing victim

KHÁNH HÒA — A severe landslide struck Tường Vy Stream on Khánh Sơn Pass (Provincial Road 9) in Cam An Commune of Khánh Hoà Province today, burying three people and injuring seven.

Rescue forces have so far located two victims, one injured and taken to hospital, and one confirmed dead, while one person remains missing as search efforts continue in adverse weather conditions.

Earlier this morning, rescue teams recovered the final two victims from the coach buried in the Khánh Lê Pass landslide along National Highway 27C, which connects Khánh Hòa and Lâm Đồng provinces.

Khánh Hòa Party Secretary Nghiêm Xuân Thành and local officials were present at the scene to direct recovery efforts, where traffic remains paralysed under hundreds of cubic metres of fallen soil and rocks. VNS