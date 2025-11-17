Politics & Law
Home Society

Severe landslides hit Khánh Hoà Province as search continues for missing victim

November 17, 2025 - 16:47
A major landslide at Tường Vy Stream on Khánh Sơn Pass buried three people and injured seven on Monday, with rescue teams recovering two victims and searching for one still missing amid severe weather.
Rescue forces search for the remaining missing victim at the Khánh Sơn Pass area in Cam An Commune, Khánh Hòa Province. VNA/VNS Photos

KHÁNH HÒA — A severe landslide struck Tường Vy Stream on Khánh Sơn Pass (Provincial Road 9) in Cam An Commune of Khánh Hoà Province today, burying three people and injuring seven.

Rescue forces have so far located two victims, one injured and taken to hospital, and one confirmed dead, while one person remains missing as search efforts continue in adverse weather conditions.

Earlier this morning, rescue teams recovered the final two victims from the coach buried in the Khánh Lê Pass landslide along National Highway 27C, which connects Khánh Hòa and Lâm Đồng provinces.

Khánh Hòa Party Secretary Nghiêm Xuân Thành and local officials were present at the scene to direct recovery efforts, where traffic remains paralysed under hundreds of cubic metres of fallen soil and rocks. VNS

Hundreds of cubic metres of landslide debris cover the roadway on Khánh Lê Pass in Khánh Hòa Province.
Khánh Hòa authorities use heavy machinery to clear landslide debris and reach the site to recover the victims.
A section of Khánh Lê Pass in Khánh Hòa Province has been severely damaged by a landslide.
A section of Khánh Lê Pass in Khánh Hòa Province has been severely damaged by a landslide. Photo: Đặng Tuấn – VNA
A section of Khánh Lê Pass in Khánh Hòa Province has been severely damaged by a landslide. Photo: Đặng Tuấn – VNA
Khánh Hòa Party Secretary Nghiêm Xuân Thành and local officials were present at the scene to direct recovery efforts, where traffic remains paralysed under hundreds of cubic metres of fallen soil and rocks
Khánh Hòa Party Secretary Nghiêm Xuân Thành and local officials were present at the scene to direct recovery efforts, where traffic remains paralysed under hundreds of cubic metres of fallen soil and rocks

Mountainous teachers keep flame of knowledge alive

In 2025, teachers Đinh Lệ Thu and Nguyễn Thị Thu Hà will be among 80 educators honoured in the Sharing with Teachers programme organised by the Vietnam Youth Federation, the Ministry of Education and Training and Thiên Long Group.

