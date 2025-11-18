Politics & Law
Home Society

Lâm Đồng declares emergency after severe landslide on Prenn Pass

November 18, 2025 - 08:32
Lâm Đồng Province has declared a natural disaster emergency on Prenn Pass after heavy rains triggered severe landslides, blocking the road and putting nearby residents at risk.

 

The landslide on Prenn Pass near Đatanla Bridge occurred on Monday. — VNA/VNS Photo

LÂM ĐỒNG — Lâm Đồng Province on Monday declared a natural disaster emergency on Prenn Pass, between km224+600 and km224+700 in Xuân Hương Ward, Đà Lạt, after a major landslide struck the road that morning.

Authorities have implemented urgent measures to mitigate the impact, including placing warning signs, banning unauthorised access, and relocating residents in the surrounding area to safety.

A round-the-clock monitoring system has been set up to track cracks, shifts, and potential further landslides, as traffic is redirected and plans for repairs are being drawn up.

The Department of Construction is coordinating with survey teams and project owners to propose emergency repair plans, while Xuân Hương Ward authorities oversee the evacuation of residents from steep or high-risk areas.

The landslide, triggered by heavy rains, caused about 7.5m of the roadway and retaining wall to collapse. Officials warn the area remains at high risk for further incidents if no immediate action is taken.

Earlier that morning, another severe landslide occurred near Đatanla Bridge on Prenn Pass, creating large cracks on the road surface and raising the risk of additional collapses in the coming days.

Traffic police quickly blocked both ends of the pass and redirected vehicles via Mimosa Pass or Sacom Pass near Tuyền Lâm national tourist area as alternative routes. — VNS

