Farmer revives abandoned ponds to build thriving snail farm

LÂM ĐỒNG — At 33, Nguyễn Hữu Nhơn begins each morning by wading through rows of freshwater ponds in Đức Linh Commune, Lâm Đồng Province, tending to thousands of black apple snails, his signature clean-farmed breed that has become the backbone of a growing agri-tourism venture.

What began in 2018 as a modest experiment with a single pond has since expanded into a five-hectare farm, integrating commercial snail production with experiential tourism.

The model has not only secured Nhơn’s own livelihood, but also sparked momentum in the province’s 'Young innovators in start-ups' movement.

Black apple snails are relatively easy to farm, as they require low upfront investment and adapt well to local soil and water conditions, according to Nhơn.

More importantly, the model is simple to replicate, allowing farmers across the region to build a joint production zone capable of achieving higher economic returns.

“After several seasons, I’ve learnt that as long as the ponds have clean water and you maintain a depth of 20 to 40cm, the snails thrive,” he said.

A natural layer of soft mud is ideal for the snails, while planting vegetables, aquatic plants or water hyacinth provides shade and food.

Before stocking the ponds, farmers must rehabilitate them properly, ensure healthy seed stock and use a suitable density for each type of pond.

Keeping the water clean helps prevent fungal and parasitic diseases.

After the snails reach market weight of at least 25 grammes — which usually takes around five to six months — they can be harvested.

Along with supplying restaurants in HCM City and neighbouring provinces, Nhơn also breeds snails for seed, securing his own production and supplying other local farmers.

Black apple snails can fetch up to VNĐ70,000 (US$2.66) per kilogramme.

With an average yield of 70-100kg per hectare each day in peak season, Nhơn nets about VNĐ5 million (around $190) per hectare daily, after costs.

From abandoned ponds to a commercial farm

Nhơn grew up in a farming family in the once-arid Đức Linh Commune.

Though he studied law at university, he chose not to pursue a legal career.

After six years working in HCM City, he returned home, troubled by the continued exodus of young people seeking work in urban centres while ponds and fields back home lay fallow.

One big question that stayed with him was: “If everyone leaves, who will develop our homeland?”

This became his motivation to leave the city behind and start again in his hometown.

In 2018, he rented an abandoned pond to try out a clean farming method for black apple snails.

With limited capital, he dredged ponds, rebuilt embankments and manually regulated water flows, working knee-deep in mud from dawn to dusk.

Those early months were marked by heavy losses, as unstable conditions caused mass die-offs, costing him tens of millions of đồng.

But he refused to give up.

Treating the failures as "tuition fees”, he travelled widely to learn from experienced farmers, meticulously documenting breeding techniques.

Gradually, his model stabilised and the snails began to flourish.

From that single pond, he expanded to a five-hectare operation in the commune.

Rather than merely selling fresh snails, Nhơn sought to elevate the product’s value. He developed chả ốc, a snail meat product combining the ground meat with lingzhi mushrooms, cordyceps fungus and lemongrass essential oil.

The product quickly gained market traction, retailing for VNĐ220,000-360,000 (over $8-14) per kilogram.

Another popular product line is his medicinal snails, which are raised not on common aquatic plants, but on cordyceps fungus and mint leaves, enhancing the nutritional profile of the meat.

The snails are now sold domestically and exported to South Korea at VNĐ250,000-350,000 (around $9-13) per kilogramme.

Rural tourism

Recognising the potential of his rural landscape, Nhơn carved out part of the farm for agri-tourism, creating walkways, rest huts and processing stations.

Visitors can catch snails, prepare dishes and enjoy them on site.

Local resident Phan Thế Nhân of Phan Thiết Ward said the farm was well suited to outdoor activities, offering school and university groups a hands-on understanding of rural life.

He suggested further expanding experiential activities to attract more visitors.

“Here, tourists can learn about farmers’ daily work, from snail farming to rice and vegetable cultivation, and experience the tranquillity of an unspoilt countryside,” he said.

From a young farmer, Nhơn has grown into an innovative entrepreneur, using local resources to create new value and helping establish the 'Đức Linh - Bình Thuận Snail' brand in the clean farming sector.

He has earned several accolades, including the 2022 Lương Định Của Award for Outstanding Young Farmers, the 2023 'Young People Following Uncle Hồ’s Teachings' title, second place in the 2025 Rural Youth Start-Up Project Competition and recognition as an exemplar in Lâm Đồng Province’s Patriotic Emulation Programme.

Despite market pressures and rising competition, Nhơn remains optimistic.

“What I’m proudest of isn’t revenue, it’s that this model has changed many local young people's thought about staying in their hometowns. It has inspired a start-up spirit among rural youth,” he said.

“Agriculture, if done scientifically and paired with tourism and commerce, can provide a good income and allow us to build prosperity on our own land,” he added.

Trần Ngọc Tâm, deputy chair of the Việt Nam Fatherland Front and secretary of the Trà Tân Youth Union, said Nhơn had become a role model for local young people.

Despite numerous setbacks, he remained tenacious and had succeeded with several OCOP-certified products, including processed snail meat.

The local administration planned to work with him to offer career guidance and start-up support for youth, while replicating the black apple snail farming model by providing seed stock and helping purchase output.

Nhơn’s project had made clear that young people could play a pioneering role in rural economic development, one that could go hand in hand with cultural preservation and environmental stewardship, Tâm said.

His work would continue to generate powerful momentum within Lâm Đồng Province’s innovative youth start-up movement.— VNS