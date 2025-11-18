Fifteen injured in fatal landslide now in stable condition

KHÁNH HOÀ — Fifteen people injured in a landslide at Khánh Lê Pass in the south-central province of Khánh Hòa are now in stable condition, doctors at the province’s general hospital have said.

The landslide, which occurred on Sunday night, killed six people on a passenger bus and injured 19 others injured.

Four patients have been discharged from hospital but 15 are still receiving treatment.

Lê Vũ Chương, director of Khánh Hòa General Hospital, said several minor cases are expected to be discharged within one to two days.

He said: “Immediately after receiving information about the incident, the hospital mobilised medical supplies and personnel, and deployed ambulances on standby at the scene to quickly transfer patients. Medical staff have been working around the clock to provide urgent care and treatment, aiming to ensure early recovery for the patients.”

Trương Thị Mỹ Linh, born in 1998 and residing in Quảng Ngãi Province, suffered a fractured left arm and neck injuries.

She is currently receiving treatment to reduce swelling, and ensure her wounds are stable.

She is expected to undergo bone surgery over the next few days.

Due to blocked roads, as of Tuesday morning, she and several other victims had not yet received visits from relatives, with all care, including meals, being fully provided by hospital staff.

On Tuesday morning, Nghiêm Xuân Thành, Secretary of the Khánh Hòa Provincial Party Committee, led a working delegation to visit, present gifts and encourage victims undergoing treatment at the provincial hospital.

The Việt Nam Fatherland Front Committee of Khánh Hòa Province provided each injured victim with VNĐ5 million, while the Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee offered an additional VNĐ3 million per person.

Over the past few days, Khánh Hòa Province has reported two consecutive landslides that killed seven people in total.

In addition to the Khánh Lê Pass landslide, a hill landslide at Khánh Sơn Pass left one dead, one injured and one missing. — VNS