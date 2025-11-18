Many areas in Huế City remain heavily flooded

Digital and green transformation are key to long-term strategy
HUẾ - On the morning of November 18, water levels on the Hương and Bồ rivers in Huế City fell below the third warning level. However, low-lying downstream areas such as Kim Trà Ward, Phong Điền, Hoá Châu and Quang Điền Commune remain deeply flooded, with water receding slowly and daily life continuing to face disruptions.
|Boats become the main means of transport in flooded Hoá Châu Commune, Huế City. VNA/VNS Photos
|Despite receding river levels, severe flooding continues to affect residential areas.