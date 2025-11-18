Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Society

Many areas in Huế City remain heavily flooded

November 18, 2025 - 11:07
Water levels on the Hương and Bồ rivers have dropped, but low-lying downstream areas are still inundated, disrupting daily life.

HUẾ - On the morning of November 18, water levels on the Hương and Bồ rivers in Huế City fell below the third warning level. However, low-lying downstream areas such as Kim Trà Ward, Phong Điền, Hoá Châu and Quang Điền Commune remain deeply flooded, with water receding slowly and daily life continuing to face disruptions.

Boats become the main means of transport in flooded Hoá Châu Commune, Huế City. VNA/VNS Photos
Flooding turns Hoá Châu Commune’s streets into rivers.
Boats become the main means of transport in flooded Hoá Châu Commune, Huế City.
Flooding turns Hoá Châu Commune’s streets into rivers.
Flooding turns Hoá Châu Commune’s streets into rivers.
Despite receding river levels, severe flooding continues to affect residential areas.

see also

More on this story

Society

Huế faces flooding again

In the early hours of November 17, water levels on major rivers in Huế city continued to rise, submerging low-lying riverside communities. More than 500 residents have been relocated to safer areas, while a force of 8,000 officers and soldiers has been mobilised for any rescue operations.

E-paper

Sci-Tech
Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom