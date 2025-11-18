US announces emergency aid for Việt Nam following consecutive storms

HÀ NỘI — The US has pledged an emergency assistance package worth US$500,000 to support Việt Nam in dealing with the devastation caused by Typhoon Fengshen and Typhoon Kalmaegi.

This follows the $500,000 in relief aid that Washington provided in October.

According an announcement by the US Embassy in Việt Nam, the country recognises the extraordinary challenges facing the Vietnamese people after widespread damage inflicted by Tropical Storm Fengshen and Typhoon Kalmaegi and is committed to supporting Việt Nam-led relief efforts.

In response to the devastation caused by the successive storms, the US is providing life-saving assistance to families and communities most impacted to ensure their basic needs, such as shelter and clean water, are met.

"The US is providing $500,000 to deliver immediate relief to families and individuals and bolster ongoing relief efforts led by the Government of Việt Nam in the wake of these storms. This adds to $500,000 the US provided in October to support Government of Việt Nam relief efforts in the wake of earlier tropical storms.

Our life-saving assistance reflects the deep ties between our peoples and our commitment to the US-Việt Nam relationship, enabling us to alleviate suffering, respond effectively in times of crisis, and build a more resilient future together,” the embassy said. — VNA/VNS