Việt Nam aims to become Southeast Asia’s leading medical tourism hub

HÀ NỘI — As global medical tourism continues to expand rapidly, Việt Nam is emerging as an attractive destination thanks to its high-quality healthcare services, competitive costs and advanced medical expertise. Under the Project on Developing High-Quality Medical Services and Promoting Medical Tourism for the 2025–2030 Period, the Ministry of Health has set an ambitious target of turning Việt Nam into a leading medical tourism hub in Southeast Asia.

Việt Nam emerges as a promising medical tourism market

The global medical tourism market was estimated to reach US$100 billion in 2024 and is projected to maintain robust annual growth of 15–25 per cent. Several countries have successfully tapped into this lucrative industry.

The Republic of Korea, for example, earns up to US$4.3 billion annually from cancer treatment and cosmetic surgery, while Japan generates around US$13 billion from onsen-based wellness tourism combined with medical treatment. In Southeast Asia, Thailand reports annual revenues of US$600–700 million from cardiac and cosmetic procedures, and Malaysia earns about US$1.7 billion, offering services 30–50 per cent cheaper than in many other countries.

In Việt Nam, the market is showing remarkable growth, reaching US$700 million in 2024 and forecast to hit US$4 billion by 2033, with an average annual growth rate of 18 per cent, outpacing the global average.

Dr Trần Văn Thuấn, Deputy Minister of Health, said: “Medical tourism is becoming a strategic direction that combines high-quality healthcare with appealing travel experiences. It not only generates foreign currency but also enhances Việt Nam’s image and position on the international stage.”

According to the Deputy Minister, Việt Nam has many advantages in developing the sector, particularly its competitive costs and increasingly recognised medical proficiency.

Echoing this view, Dr Jean-Marcel Guillon, General Director of FV Hospital, commented that Việt Nam has all the conditions necessary to become a reputable medical destination in the region, with strong professional competence, reasonable costs and dedicated medical staff.

Many complex medical procedures, including organ transplants, cardiovascular interventions, in-vitro fertilisation (IVF) and aesthetic dentistry, are now performed successfully in Việt Nam at only 20–30 per cent of the cost in developed countries. For instance, dental implant surgery costs around US$1,000–1,200 in Việt Nam, compared to approximately US$5,000 in the United States.

Meanwhile, Dr Hà Anh Đức, Director of the Medical Services Administration under the Ministry of Health, noted that Việt Nam’s appeal lies not merely in affordable prices but also in the skill of its doctors, modern facilities and patient-centred care.

As a result, a growing number of patients from Europe, Asia and North America are choosing Việt Nam for advanced treatments in oncology, cardiology, orthopaedics and ophthalmology.

Comprehensive plan to develop high-quality healthcare and medical tourism

Recognising the vast potential of this market, the Ministry of Health is developing a comprehensive plan to enhance high-quality healthcare services and promote medical tourism nationwide.

According to Dr Hà Anh Đức, the initiative involves broad intersectoral collaboration, linking healthcare with tourism, finance, foreign affairs and information technology.

Alongside improving service standards, the Ministry and its partners are creating all-inclusive treatment packages for foreign visitors, including short-term medical stays, IVF, cosmetic surgery, dental aesthetics and post-treatment rehabilitation. These packages will be integrated into Việt Nam’s tourism ecosystem via travel agencies and promotional programmes at home and abroad. International visitors will be connected directly to licensed medical facilities meeting strict quality standards.

Another key focus is the development of a national set of quality criteria for hospitals serving international patients, benchmarked against the Joint Commission International (JCI) standards of the United States, widely recognised as the global “passport” for healthcare providers. By 2030, Việt Nam aims to have at least 15 hospitals certified to international standards (JCI or equivalent), including a minimum of five public hospitals.

The plan also covers adjustments to visa policies, international insurance payments, health data connectivity, language support, technical infrastructure and patient safety, ensuring alignment with long-term development goals.

The Ministry is also coordinating with immigration authorities to propose more flexible visa arrangements for medical travellers and to foster partnerships with international insurance providers to enable transparent, convenient payment systems and globally compatible health data management.

Experts believe medical tourism could bring billions of US dollars in annual revenue, while simultaneously enhancing healthcare capacity, developing human resources and elevating Việt Nam’s global profile.

With a long-term vision and close coordination among relevant ministries and sectors, medical tourism is expected to become a spearhead of economic growth, reinforcing Việt Nam’s standing on the global healthcare and tourism map.— VNS