Festival honouring traditional performing arts kicks off in Hà Nội

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam’s classical arts return to the spotlight at a festival at the Đại Nam Theatre in Hà Nội, showcasing folk art performances until November 24.

The National Festival of Tuồng (classical drama) and Dân Ca Kịch (Folk Opera) 2025 is organised by the Department of Performing Arts under the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism in collaboration with the Việt Nam Theatre Artists’ Association, the Hà Nội Department of Culture and Sports and other relevant organisations.

Speaking at the opening ceremony on November 17, Deputy Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Tạ Quang Đông emphasised that it was an important event for the cultural sector, bringing together the finest values of traditional performing arts. It was also an opportunity to reflect on the creative and performance journey of artistic troupes across the country, he added.

According to him, tuồng and folk opera are traditional art forms that embody distinctive values of Vietnamese culture.

“However, amid the rapid changes of modern society, traditional arts are facing numerous challenges: the shrinking stages, dispersing audiences and the lack of young talent coupled with a decline in veteran artists," the Deputy Minister said.

"The transmission of skills remains limited and attracting younger audiences presents significant difficulties. Addressing these issues requires more coordinated efforts from management agencies, artistic institutions and the artists themselves.

“This year’s festival is an opportunity to gain deeper insights into the current state of creativity, staging and performance; to assess the capabilities of the artist community; to evaluate access to contemporary life; as well as to identify the efforts for innovation in artistic creation. These outcomes will serve as a crucial basis for formulating policies to support traditional theatre forms.

“Preserving traditional art does not mean maintaining the status quo; rather, it must be integrated into a process of adaptation, development and value dissemination.

“The Vietnam Cultural Development Strategy through 2030 clearly outlines priority tasks: preserving traditional art, developing talent and renewing financial mechanisms, especially in commissioning and supporting artistic works.

“The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism continues to prioritise tuồng and folk opera as key areas of focus.”

The Deputy Minister added that the ministry will also refine financial mechanisms, innovate the process of commissioning works, enhance investment in training young artists and provide more systematic and in-depth support for the transmission of skills.

He urged the Departments of Culture, Sports and Tourism to direct artistic units to proactively innovate their production organisation, boldly create in their staging, maintain artistic identity, expand performance spaces, enhance connections with schools and the community and pay special attention to training the next generation.

He also suggested that the Department of Performing Arts continue to study and advise on refining mechanisms and policies for traditional arts.

“Each artist, despite facing difficulties, is hoped to maintain their passion and sense of responsibility toward their craft. The enduring contributions of artists are the most crucial foundation for preserving and promoting the values of national art,” he said.

The National Festival of Tuồng and Dân Ca Kịch 2025 is a significant artistic event aimed at honouring the rich artistic values of traditional culture, helping audiences understand and appreciate two representative art forms with profound aesthetic values and life philosophies of the Vietnamese people.

It also aims to celebrate the artists, authors, directors and organisations that have made outstanding contributions to the preservation and creation of traditional theatre forms.

The festival attracts nearly 1,000 artists and performers from 10 artistic units across the country, featuring 14 meticulously staged productions that deeply reflect social life, praise traditional history and celebrate the homeland, country and the Vietnamese people. It honours ethical and humanitarian values and embodies aspirations for goodness.

It began with the National Traditional Theatre of Việt Nam’s Tuồng performance, Lửa cháy Phiên Ngung, which tells the story of a legendary spy from the late 9th century to the early 10th century.

The closing ceremony and award presentation of the festival will take place on the evening of November 26. — VNS