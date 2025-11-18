Politics & Law
Home Life & Style

Gia Lai Province to host National Tourism Year 2026

November 18, 2025 - 09:45
Described as a land of “golden forests and silver seas”, the province possesses a unique ecosystem, combining beach-resort destinations with Central Highlands cultural and ecological tourism.
Tourism is set to be a major pillar of Gia Lai's development plan following its merger with Bình Định Province. — Photo vov.vn

GIA LAI — The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism has approved Gia Lai Province to host the Việt Nam National Tourism Year 2026, according to the provincial People’s Committee.

The People’s Committee has confirmed that the ministry entrusts the Việt Nam National Authority of Tourism and the province’s Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism with drafting the required documentation per Decree No. 110/2018/NĐ-CP regulating the management and organisation of festivals and executing all related activities to promote Vệt Nam's tourism in general, and Gia Lai’s appeal in particular.

Earlier, on September 21, the province submitted Official Dispatch No 3785/UBND-KGVX to the ministry, expressing its intention to host the Tourism Year.

The province proposes the theme “Gia Lai – Convergence of Identity, Spreading Green” to underline its fusion of coastal and highland landscapes, as well as the blend of cultural heritage and nature, its connection between the central region and the rest of the country, and its commitment to sustainable development and international integration.

Provincial leadership has pledged to devote significant effort, allocate local budget, mobilise social resources, and closely coordinate with the ministry, the national tourism authority and other ministries, sectors and provinces to ensure the Tourism Year’s success, in line with set criteria and requirements.

The undertaking will focus on guaranteeing security, service quality and environmental safety, thereby helping to enhance the image of Việt Nam’s travel sector and accelerate tourism as a key economic sector.

This marks a strategic opportunity for Gia Lai, which now benefits from the combined strengths of coastal and highland tourism following the recent administrative merger. Described as a land of “golden forests and silver seas”, the locality possesses a unique ecosystem, combining beach-resort destinations with Central Highlands cultural and ecological tourism. — VNS

