Exhibition showcases artist's unique style of abstract paintings

HCM CITY — Artist Bùi Quang Viễn, also known as Bùi Chát, is showcasing his unique art style across various periods through 37 abstract oil paintings on canvas at his 13th solo exhibition in HCM City.

The exhibition is themed Cụ Tượng, which, according to the artist, is like a diary written in colour, aiming to make the abstractions in his mind concrete.

Bùi Chát is known for following the 'Solverism' style – a method of painting that comes directly from his psychological state, without preparatory work.

The works exhibited here follow that style, seeking to capture the most authentic feelings of moments.

Artist Ngô Lực said that each of Bùi Chát's works from any given period is an experiment and a journey to rediscover freedom in art.

Artist Bùi Quang Viễn (aka Bùi Chát) first gained recognition in the 2000s as a poet with a unique style.

Since 2022, the artist has held several notable domestic art exhibitions, such as Vùng Lụa (Silk Region), Bước Xuống Cầu Thang (Walking Down the Stairs) and Đang Trôi (Drifting).

The event is organised by 22 Gallery & Artonis and lasts until November 20. — VNS