Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Life & Style

Exhibition showcases artist's unique style of abstract paintings

November 18, 2025 - 08:40
Artist Bùi Quang Viễn, also known as Bùi Chát, is showcasing his unique art style across various periods through 37 abstract oil paintings on canvas at his 13th solo exhibition in HCM City.
Artist Bùi Chát beside his work. — Photo courtesy of the artist.

HCM CITY — Artist Bùi Quang Viễn, also known as Bùi Chát, is showcasing his unique art style across various periods through 37 abstract oil paintings on canvas at his 13th solo exhibition in HCM City.

The exhibition is themed Cụ Tượng, which, according to the artist, is like a diary written in colour, aiming to make the abstractions in his mind concrete.

Bùi Chát is known for following the 'Solverism' style – a method of painting that comes directly from his psychological state, without preparatory work.

The works exhibited here follow that style, seeking to capture the most authentic feelings of moments.

An oil on canvas painting by artist Bùi Chát. — Photo courtesy of the artist.

Artist Ngô Lực said that each of Bùi Chát's works from any given period is an experiment and a journey to rediscover freedom in art.

The exhibition area at Bùi Chát's 13th solo exhibition features a minimalist style and an open space, providing viewers with the best possible experience. — VNS Photo

Artist Bùi Quang Viễn (aka Bùi Chát) first gained recognition in the 2000s as a poet with a unique style.

Since 2022, the artist has held several notable domestic art exhibitions, such as Vùng Lụa (Silk Region), Bước Xuống Cầu Thang (Walking Down the Stairs) and Đang Trôi (Drifting).

The event is organised by 22 Gallery & Artonis and lasts until November 20. — VNS

see also

More on this story

Life & Style

Gaming on Vietnamese culture

A small indie game from Hà Nội is capturing fans worldwide by bringing Vietnamese culture to life. 'Brother Hai’s Pho Restaurant' lets players run a pho shop while exploring history, traditions and mythology, offering a unique blend of entertainment and cultural storytelling. It opens new opportunities for game designers and players who want to share Vietnamese culture with the world.
Life & Style

Mekong Delta ramps up cultural, tourism events to hit visitor goals

Localities in the Mekong Delta are striving to improve the quality of cultural and tourism products through standout events, aiming to attract visitors in the remaining months of the year, contributing to Việt Nam’s goal of welcoming 25 million international arrivals and 150 million domestic tourists in 2025.
Life & Style

Cà Mau Crab Festival launches

The 2025 Cà Mau Crab Festival opened on the evening of November 16 at the southernmost province of Cà Mau, featuring a wide range of activities designed to elevate the Cà Mau Crab brand in domestic and international markets.
Life & Style

Ninh Bình hosts Việt Nam – Japan Buddhist cultural exchange festival

This year’s festival featured a variety of traditional Vietnamese and Japanese rituals and artistic activities, including sutra chanting at the Tam Thế Hall of Tam Chúc Pagoda, xẩm folk singing, flower-offering and Buddha recitation ceremonies (Pure Land Buddhism), sutra writing (Japanese Buddhist tradition), a lantern night, morning meditation sessions, and a Buddha offering ceremony at Ba Sao Pagoda.

E-paper

Sci-Tech
Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom