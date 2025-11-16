The Great Unity Festival of the Vietnamese held in Japan

FUKUOKA — Over a thousand Vietnamese individuals in Kyushu-Okinawa, Japan have collectively created an unprecedented mark within the Vietnamese community in Japan: the largest Vietnamese national flag formed by people, consisting of 15 blocks representing 15 community sectors.

The flag was recognised by the VietWorld Record Organisation on "The Great Unity Festival of the Vietnamese People in Kyushu - Japan and the Sports Festival of Vietnamese People in Kyushu in 2025." This event was organised by the Consulate General of Vietnam in Fukuoka in coordination with the Association of Vietnamese People in Fukuoka (AVF) in Fukuoka on Sunday, with the theme "Great Unity - Integration - Development - Spreading Identity."

In her opening speech, Vietnamese Consul General in Fukuoka Vũ Chi Mai Mai stated that organising the Great Unity Festival and the Sports Festival aims to promote the tradition of national unity, strengthen the Vietnamese community in Japan in general and the Kyushu region in particular; to promote the image of Việt Nam's land, people, and culture to Japanese friends; and to combine cultural and sports exchanges, spreading Vietnamese identity in Japan, contributing to building a united, integrated, developing Vietnamese community in Kyushu, Japan, that looks towards their homeland.

President of the Vietnamese Association in Fukuoka, and General Secretary of the Global Network for Vietnamese Language and Culture Teaching and Head of the Festival Organising Committee, Nguyễn Duy Anh, expressed his emotion at witnessing the unprecedented gathering of the Vietnamese community in Kyushu.

"The Festival is not only for meeting, having fun, and exchanging, but also to affirm a sacred truth: even living far from the homeland, every Vietnamese person still carries the blood of Lạc Hồng, still keeps their heart facing their homeland. The flag we are forming today is not only a symbol of Vietnam – it is also a symbol of solidarity, pride, and community strength."

"We hope that the Great Unity Festival each year will not only be a cultural event but also a place to strengthen kinship, connect associations, businesses, families, and young generations – so that Vietnamese people abroad always find a 'common home' in Japan," said Anh.

The event brought together Vietnamese people from across the Kyushu region, along with families, international students, engineers, entrepreneurs, and the women’s community abroad. Vietnamese food stalls and play areas created a lively festive atmosphere throughout the day.

The highlight of the festival was the moment when more than 1,000 Vietnamese people simultaneously shaped the National Flag of Việt Nam. It consisted of three large groups with 15 blocks representing 15 community components, symbolising the 15-year journey of the Consulate General of Vietnam in Japan.

At the event, the Vietnam Record Association and representatives of the Global Vietnamese Record Organisation (VietWorld) awarded the Global Vietnamese Record for the “Festival of Great National Solidarity within the Vietnamese Community Abroad in Kyushu, Japan.”

On the occasion, the Central Committee of the Vietnam Fatherland Front, in coordination with the Consulate General of Vietnam in Fukuoka, commended and honoured collectives and individuals with outstanding achievements in community building, strengthening solidarity, developing associations, and making active contributions to preserving Vietnamese culture and language in Japan.

The awards recognised the efforts of associations, businesses, volunteer groups, and overseas Vietnamese individuals who have accompanied the community for many years, actively supporting the spiritual, legal, educational, and cultural life of Vietnamese people in Kyushu. This also served as an encouragement for the community to continue promoting the spirit of mutual support, building the image of Vietnamese people as civilized, compassionate, united, and deeply integrated in Japan.

The Sports Festival also attracted a large number of Vietnamese participants with activities such as tug-of-war, sack races, relay running, “nem con” (traditional ball-throwing game), shuttlecock kicking, and the 2nd Kyushu Football Tournament. Beyond competition, it was an opportunity to strengthen bonds across generations of overseas Vietnamese. — VNS