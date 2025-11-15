Living Heritage exhibition, jazz concert held in HCM City

HCM CITY — The “Living Heritage – Legacy for the Future” Exhibition and the Jazz Concert – IMMERSED will be taking place at GEM Centre in HCM City, representing the intersection of intellect, art, and emotion, and offering audiences a multi-sensory journey into creativity, humanity, and heritage.

The events are being organised nearly a month after the official announcement of the Living Heritage project by GG Corporation, a solution provider in the field of 'Premium Wellbeing,' focusing on four core pillars of life.

The Living Heritage Exhibition opens to the public, presenting an immersive showcase of art, calligraphy, and multimedia installations that retrace life journeys, philosophies, and inspirations of globally influential Vietnamese figures across diverse fields such as medicine, finance, art, and culture.

On the same day, the Jazz Concert - IMMERSED will take place, featuring world-renowned jazz pianist Sir Niels Lan Doky, a Danish Knight hailed by Swing Journal as “the most gifted pianist of his generation.”

He will share the stage with internationally acclaimed musicians Felix Pastorius (bass) and Jonas Johansen (drums), alongside some of Việt Nam’s most celebrated performers, including People’s Artist Thanh Lam, singer Hà Trần, saxophonist Quyền Thiện Đắc, People’s Artist Hoàng Anh, and musician Hồ Hoài Anh.

The concert is meticulously produced and staged by an exceptional creative team led by general director Phạm Hoàng Nam, music director Quốc Trung, and fashion designer Tom Trandt, delivering an inspired convergence of international jazz mastery and the contemporary soul of Vietnamese music.

More than just a concert, IMMERSED is a multi-sensory journey, meticulously crafted in every detail – from sound design to spatial experience. The stage is equipped with the L2D sound system by L-Acoustics, a world-leading brand in premium professional audio engineering.

Through the synergy of refined stage design, international-standard sound, and exceptional performances, Jazz Concert - IMMERSED promises to deliver an unforgettable artistic experience, where music, space, and emotion merge into a singular “organic flow” that embodies the Living Heritage philosophy.

The Living Heritage project is an initiative that serves as a profound bridge connecting the lived experiences, intellectual insights, and deep humanistic perspectives of previous generations, ensuring their continuity and transmission to those yet to come.

The project's activities include a website launching, exhibition and Jazz Concert.

The upcoming event will also mark the launch of the Living Heritage Foundation, dedicated to supporting and advancing initiatives in culture, education, and healthcare. Its first programme, organised in collaboration with Thanh Niên Newspaper, is the Nguyễn Thái Bình scholarship for flood-affected students, providing VNĐ500 million (US$19,000) in financial aid to help students in central Việt Nam rebuild their lives after natural disasters.

In addition, a series of art and heritage development initiatives will be announced at the exhibition’s opening press conference, furthering the foundation’s mission to foster creativity and safeguard Việt Nam’s cultural legacy. — VNS

