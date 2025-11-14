Quảng Ninh welcomes first ship on Beihai – Hạ Long route in cruise tourism season

QUẢNG NINH — The Hạ Long International Cruise Port on November 14 welcomed China’s luxury cruise ship Blue Dream Melody, carrying more than 1,100 tourists to the northern province of Quảng Ninh.

This is the first liner of the 2025 cruise tourism season on the Beihai (China) – Hạ Long (Việt Nam) sea route. Passengers plan to enjoy sightseeing on Hạ Long Bay, as well as Hạ Long – Bãi Cháy city tours.

It is expected that during the 2025–2026 cruise season from October 2025 to April 2026, there will be nine trips on the Beihai – Hạ Long route bringing visitors to Quảng Ninh.

On November 13, the port welcomed the Malta-flagged Celebrity, carrying 2,800 European and American visitors to Quảng Ninh Province.

From the beginning of this year to the end of October, the Hạ Long International Cruise Port handled 44 international ship arrivals, with a total of 56,647 visitors, up 9 per cent year-on-year. Tourists mainly come from Europe, the US, and China, indicating a strong recovery in the luxury cruise tourism segment.

The continuous arrival of international cruise ships at the port clearly demonstrates the resurgence of international tourists coming to Việt Nam by sea. Hạ Long Bay, a heritage and wonder destination, is making a strong comeback on the regional tourism map, reaffirming its position as a gateway connecting the world with Việt Nam's heritage.

The port expects to welcome 10 international cruise ships in November, raising this year's total number to 23.

In the remaining two months of 2025, Quảng Ninh aims to attract approximately 2.77 million visitors, and earn a total tourism revenue of nearly VNĐ8.64 trillion (US$328 million), in order to achieve the annual targets of 21.2 million visitors and VNĐ58 trillion in revenue. — VNA/VNS