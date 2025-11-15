17 Vietnamese films to be screened at the world's largest cinema in Paris

HÀ NỘI — Representative Vietnamese cinematic works will be introduced to the French public during the Việt Nam Film Week, taking place from December 5 to 12 at Le Grand Rex, the world's largest cinema and one of Paris's iconic cultural landmarks.

The film week is co-organised by the Việt Nam Film Development Association (VFDA) and AVSE Global, under the patronage of the Embassy of Việt Nam in France.

The event celebrates the 80th anniversary of Việt Nam's National Day and the 120th anniversary of world commercial cinema, counted from the first ticketed film screenings presented by the Lumière brothers in Paris.

Đinh Toàn Thắng, Ambassador of Việt Nam to France, said: "Việt Nam cinema has long evolved alongside French cinema. Việt Nam Film Week in Paris is an opportunity to engage in deeper discussions about the development of Vietnamese cinema and expand new connections with the French film community."

"This will pave the way for stronger cooperation projects in the future, contributing to new milestones in Việt Nam-France cultural relations and to a better shared future."

The theme Vietnamese Cinema – A Journey of Light and 17 films screened in the film week was personally selected by Ngô Phương Lan, Chairwoman of VFDA.

She explained: "The idea behind the title stems from the fact that cinema vividly mirrors the nation’s progress, tracing the journey of Vietnamese film from wartime to peace, from the Reform Era to the contemporary period."

She highlighted that the word 'Lumière', meaning 'Light' in French, holds deep symbolic meaning: it not only evokes the image of Paris, city of light but also recalls the Lumière brothers.

These pioneers laid the foundations of world cinema with their invention of cinema in 1895.

"I believe that this film screening programme will be worthy of the name we have chosen, she remarked.

Seventeen notable Vietnamese films have been selected, including works recognised at major international film festivals, winners of Việt Nam’s top national awards and new films that have become cultural and social phenomena in the country.

Classic Vietnamese films from the Đổi Mới period selected for screening include Cánh Đồng Hoang (The Abandoned Field: Free Fire Zone) by People’s Artist Nguyễn Hồng Sến, Bao Giờ Cho Đến Tháng Mười (When the Tenth Month Comes) by People’s Artist Đặng Nhật Minh and Tướng Về Hưu (The Retired General) by People’s Artist Nguyễn Khắc Lợi.

Films by young independent filmmakers, expressing their individual and distinctive voices with a contemporary touch, include Bi, Đừng Sợ (Bi, Don’t Be Afraid), Cu Li Không Bao Giờ Khóc (Cu Li Never Cries) and Mưa Trên Cánh Bướm (Don’t Cry, Butterfly).

The lineup, spanning feature films, documentaries and short films, from mainstream to arthouse cinema, offers audiences a journey into Việt Nam’s culture, history and people through the diverse languages of film.

Nguyễn Đức Khương, President of AVSE Global, said: "Through Việt Nam Film Week in Paris, we hope to introduce to international audiences a dynamic, humanistic and authentic portrait of Việt Nam – where past and present intersect, moving toward a prosperous and sustainable future."

It marks the opening activity of the cultural programme titled 'Việt Nam – The Symphony of Love,' initiated by AVSE Global to promote Vietnamese culture to the world through distinctive artistic approaches.

He added: "Cinema, with its power to transcend borders, is a gateway for the world to understand more about Việt Nam. This is just the starting point – we aim to bring Vietnamese cinema to many more countries and expand global networks of cultural and artistic cooperation."

In addition to film screenings, the programme features a panoramic photography exhibition on Việt Nam cinema, meetings with Vietnamese film crews, meetings between young French and Vietnamese filmmakers and a Việt Nam-France film cooperation seminar.

Lan said: "Even though this is only a film week, we have made every effort to shape it like a small film festival. Our goal is not only to showcase the journey of Vietnamese cinema but also to help audiences recognise the promising and trustworthy signs of its growth."

"If French filmmakers are now seeking pathways for film co-production with Việt Nam cinema industry, I firmly believe this is the golden moment," she added.

The opening ceremony will be held at Le Grand Rex, Paris, on December 5, featuring the world premiere of Tử Chiến Trên Không (Hijacked) with live performance of film soundtracks.

Tickets can be bought via this link. — VNS