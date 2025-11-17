Politics & Law
Home Life & Style

Gaming on Vietnamese culture

November 17, 2025 - 16:03
A small indie game from Hà Nội is capturing fans worldwide by bringing Vietnamese culture to life. 'Brother Hai’s Pho Restaurant' lets players run a pho shop while exploring history, traditions and mythology, offering a unique blend of entertainment and cultural storytelling. It opens new opportunities for game designers and players who want to share Vietnamese culture with the world.

Living Heritage exhibition, jazz concert held in HCM City

The “Living Heritage – Legacy for the Future” Exhibition and the Jazz Concert – IMMERSED will be taking place at GEM Centre in HCM City, representing the intersection of intellect, art, and emotion, and offering audiences a multi-sensory journey into creativity, humanity, and heritage.

