Gaming on Vietnamese culture

A small indie game from Hà Nội is capturing fans worldwide by bringing Vietnamese culture to life. 'Brother Hai’s Pho Restaurant' lets players run a pho shop while exploring history, traditions and mythology, offering a unique blend of entertainment and cultural storytelling. It opens new opportunities for game designers and players who want to share Vietnamese culture with the world.
The “Living Heritage – Legacy for the Future” Exhibition and the Jazz Concert – IMMERSED will be taking place at GEM Centre in HCM City, representing the intersection of intellect, art, and emotion, and offering audiences a multi-sensory journey into creativity, humanity, and heritage.
Seventeen notable Vietnamese films have been selected, including works recognised at major international film festivals, winners of Việt Nam’s top national awards and new films that have become cultural and social phenomena in the country.
Recent archaeological research achievements have contributed to clarifying many issues in the historical process, raising community awareness, and promoting the preservation and enhancement of Việt Nam’s cultural heritage values.
Taking place from November 14 to 18 at the Thăng Long Imperial Citadel Heritage Center, the 2025 Festival features 350 booths showcasing, performing, and creating signature products from Hà Nội, Vietnamese localities, and international partners