Female ceramic artist finds happiness in art

HCM CITY – Ceramic artist Nguyễn Thị Dũng of HCM City is transporting art lovers into a happy space with her new artworks, which are on display at the city Fine Arts Museum.

The exhibition titled “Khu Vườn Hạnh Phúc” (The Blissful Garden) showcases 170 ceramic works and installation works that Dũng created in the past three years to describe her self-discovery journey of looking forward to a peaceful, happy and brilliant life.

The 43-year-old artist transforms the museum into a lovely garden featuring various types of flowers, including lotus, marigold, dahlias, camellia, and peony.

The exhibition also includes animals such as cats, butterflies, bees, horses and elephants, as well as decorative vases and tea sets. Each work is associated with a kind of flower.

Dũng, a graduate of the Đồng Nai College of Decorative Arts, spent years researching and experimenting with materials and techniques to create flowers with layers of delicate petals. All flowers look gentle but strong.

All the works reflect the rustic spirit of Vietnamese ceramics, while still bringing a new rhythm full of vitality. They also convey the artist’s story of how to enjoy life and find happiness from her passion.

Siu Quý, vice chairman of the city Fine Arts Association, said the artist did an excellent job in choosing materials, forming shapes, applying glazes and firing to create unique works.

Dũng is a member of the association and the Sài Gòn Ceramics Club. She has participated in several exhibitions in HCM City and Hà Nội since 2015, and received prizes from the city Fine Arts Association.

In 2021, the artist and her husband, painter Ngô Trọng Văn, hosted an exhibition titled “Lời Thì Thầm” (Whispers), showcasing ceramic works and paintings that depicted the beauty, gentleness, bravery and kindness of Vietnamese women.

Dũng’s “Khu Vườn Hạnh Phúc” exhibition remains open to the public until November 17 at 97A Phó Đức Chính in Bến Thành Ward. – VNS