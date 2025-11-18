World of modern Japanese toys on display in Hà Nội

HÀ NỘI — An exhibition introducing Japanese toys is being held at AEON Mall Long Biên in Hà Nội.

Featuring 71 iconic Japanese toys, “OMOCHA: Japanese Toys Today” offers an engaging glimpse into creativity and contemporary Japanese life, according to the Japan Foundation Centre for Cultural Exchange in Việt Nam.

This marks the latest traveling exhibition organised by the Japan Foundation, and Việt Nam will be the first country in the world to welcome this colourful world of modern Japanese toys.

The exhibition, which runs from November 14 to December 15, helps to introduce traditional hand-made dolls, robots, miniature toys and video games, inspiring the creativity and imagination among both children and adults.

The event consists of seven thematic display areas including transforming toys, Japanese character toys, sophisticated super-miniature toys, Kawaii toys, the development of transportation toys, traditional toys, and new generation electronic toys.

Through 71 items, visitors will be able to find out about the evolution of Japanese toys which help to nurture children's imagination in modern days.

After Hà Nội, the exhibition will tour Huế City. — VNA/VNS