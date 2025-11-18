VinFuture Foundation announces 2025 Sci-Tech Week

HÀ NỘI — The VinFuture Foundation on November 17 officially announced the 2025 VinFuture Sci-Tech Week agenda for the event, which is taking place from December 2 to 6 in Hà Nội.

Under the theme 'Rising and Thriving', this year's annual international event continues to reaffirm VinFuture's mission to connect global knowledge, catalyse meaningful contributions to humanity and elevate Việt Nam's position as an emerging hub for science and innovation.

The 2025 Sci-Tech Week will feature seven key activities: 'Inspirational Talks: The Next Breakthrough', 'Science for Life Symposia', 'VinFuture Discovery Talk Series', 'The Foliage V – The Touch of Science', '2025 VinFuture Prize Award Ceremony', 'A Dialogue with the 2025 VinFuture Prize Laureates' and 'Presidents Forum on Disruptive Innovations in Higher Education'.

At the heart of the event is the 2025 VinFuture Prize Award Ceremony, held on the evening of December 5 at the Hồ Gươm Opera House in Hà Nội. The ceremony honours outstanding scientific achievements that have created positive and enduring impacts for millions, even billions, of people worldwide.

This year, the prize will honour scientific achievements that embody and advance the values of 'Rising and Thriving' for humanity, in alignment with the theme and powerfully reaffirming VinFuture's mission to celebrate human intellect, champion humanistic values and elevate the pursuit of a better life for all.

Alongside the Award Ceremony are six accompanying activities, beginning with the 'Inspirational Talks: The Next Breakthrough' on the morning of December 2. This session convenes leading scientists and experts to share their perspectives on the technological trends poised to shape the world in the decades to come, enriched by compelling presentations and dynamic, visually immersive demonstrations.

Following this is the 'Science for Life' symposia, taking place from December 2 to 4 and offering five deep-dive panel discussions on the pressing issues of our time: 'Global Frontiers – AI Ethics and Safety for Humanity', 'Advances in Disease Detection, Diagnosis and Treatment', 'Innovation in Agriculture and Food,' 'Intelligent Robotics and Automation' and 'Science and Innovation for a Sustainable Future', all bringing together distinguished experts from across the globe.

The next highlight is the 'VinFuture Discovery Talk Series', expanded to include 10 universities and research institutes nationwide, offering tens of thousands of students, faculty members and researchers the opportunity to engage directly with and be inspired by the world's leading scientists.

Following the Award Ceremony is 'A Dialogue with the 2025 VinFuture Prize Laureates', an all-day event on December 6 at VinUniversity. In the morning, the laureates will share their expertise, experiences and research journeys with the scientific community and the wider public in Việt Nam, followed by specialised afternoon sessions tailored for young scientists and enterprises committed to translating research into practical applications.

Also on December 6, VinUniversity will host the 'Presidents Forum on Disruptive Innovations in Higher Education', bringing together leading figures in education from Việt Nam and around the world to discuss the future of teaching and learning, as well as the pioneering role of Vietnamese universities in this new era of innovation.

Alongside the scientific programmes, a notable highlight is the exhibition 'The Foliage V – The Touch of Science', marking the first collaboration between two non-profit institutions: the VinFuture Foundation and the Vincom Centre for Contemporary Art.

From an initiative born in Việt Nam, the VinFuture Prize has completed five award seasons, presenting 20 prizes to 20 groundbreaking scientific achievements by 48 researchers from five continents. These award-winning works have each made profound contributions to human progress.

Several VinFuture Laureates have subsequently been recognised with prestigious international distinctions, such as the Nobel Prize, the Queen Elizabeth Prize for Engineering and the Breakthrough Prize, upholding the Prize's pioneering role and forward-thinking vision. — VNS