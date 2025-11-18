National conference sets new directions for human rights in era of digital transformation

HCM CITY — A national scientific conference in HCM City on Monday (November 17) highlighted Việt Nam’s priority of advancing human rights research, education and protection to meet emerging challenges in the digital era and global integration.

The conference on human rights research, education, assurance and protection in the new era was organised by the Hồ Chí Minh National Academy of Politics, the Ministry of Public Security and the HCM City Party Committee.

Speaking at the event, Secretary of HCM City Party Committee Trần Lưu Quang said human rights have always been a consistent value in late President Hồ Chí Minh’s ideology and in the Party’s guidelines.

“As the country’s economic engine, the city has for many years prioritised improving quality of life, ensuring social welfare and promoting grassroots democracy,” he said.

Between 2021 and 2025, the city has made major investments in education, carrying out 435 projects and building more than 2,800 new classrooms, while also expanding healthcare infrastructure.

Social welfare programmes have been implemented comprehensively, with a particular focus on supporting vulnerable groups and people affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. All poor and near-poor households have access to basic social services, and all people with meritorious service to the nation receive full material and spiritual care, with living standards at or above the local average.

“In the new phase of development, the city and the country face fresh requirements in ensuring human rights amid the challenges of the Fourth Industrial Revolution, climate change and deepening international integration,” Quang said.

Upholding its tradition of dynamism, creativity, solidarity and pioneering spirit, the 11th HCM City Party Congress for the 2025–30 term has set the goal of building the city into a modern, civilised, innovative and globally integrated urban centre leading the country’s industrialisation and modernisation efforts, he added.

Prof. Dr. Nguyễn Xuân Thắng, Politburo member, director of the Hồ Chí Minh National Academy of Politics and chairman of the Central Theoretical Council, said the conference took place at a pivotal moment as the Party and people nationwide are contributing feedback to the draft documents of the 14th National Party Congress.

Việt Nam is vigorously implementing a two-tier local government model based on integrity, service orientation and citizen-centred governance, he noted.

“Placing people at the centre of development remains a consistent direction. It is necessary to comprehensively review human rights research, education, assurance and protection to clarify their role in the country’s development strategy,” he said.

He emphasised the need for research to “anticipate emerging trends,” particularly new issues in the digital age such as personal data protection, safeguards against information manipulation, the right to fair access to technology and the right to benefit from digital transformation.

“These are not merely legal concepts but profound ethical and political challenges,” he said.

Thắng stressed the importance of building a “digital social contract,” a tripartite cooperation model between the State, enterprises and citizens to safeguard privacy, personal data and cybersecurity.

“We must urgently establish this ‘digital social contract’, with all stakeholders sharing responsibilities and proactively responding to sophisticated forms of surveillance capitalism,” he said.

He also called for stronger accountability, transparency and integrity within public institutions; eliminating the mindset of “banning what cannot be managed”; fostering a transparent and safe business environment; and protecting vulnerable groups in line with Resolution 68-NQ/TW on private sector development.

Thắng further highlighted the role of the press, socio-political organisations and communities in promoting human rights values and showcasing Việt Nam’s achievements in protecting human rights over nearly four decades of Đổi mới (Renewal).

The conference featured two roundtable discussions focusing on human rights research and education, and on human rights assurance and protection in the new era.

Delegates proposed strategic solutions to strengthen human rights education across the national education system, contributing to the development of a new generation of digital citizens equipped with strong knowledge, ethics and legal awareness to meet the demands of digital transformation and deep international integration. — VNS