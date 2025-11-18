Application of AI and stem cell therapy in medical treatment

HÀ NỘI — In recent years the health sector has achieved remarkable success in scientific and technological development, innovation, digital transformation and human resource training.

Notably, the implementation of Resolution No 57-NQ/TW dated December 21 2024 of the Politburo on breakthroughs in science and technology development, innovation and national digital transformation has resulted in many new methods and products that support healthcare, disease prevention and the enhancement of public health.

According to Dr Nguyễn Ngô Quang, Director of the Department of Science, Technology and Training (Ministry of Health), Resolution No 57-NQ/TW serves as a call to action for intellectuals and scientists inside and outside the country, encouraging their participation in scientific research, the application of new technologies and digital transformation to develop productive capacity, improve production relations, increase labour productivity and strengthen national competitiveness thereby creating breakthroughs for national socio-economic development.

On February 19, the National Assembly (NA) issued Resolution No. 193/2025/QH15 on piloting several special mechanisms and policies to create breakthroughs in science and technology development, innovation and national digital transformation. Earlier, on January 9, the Government issued Resolution No. 03/NQ-CP, the Government’s action programme for implementing Resolution No. 57-NQ/TW. On April 1, the Government issued Resolution No. 71/NQ-CP to revise and supplement Resolution No. 03.

Based on directives from the Party Central Committee, the NA and the Government and in accordance with Government requirements, the Ministry of Health instructed the Department of Science, Technology and Training to develop and submit for approval Decision No. 787/QĐ-BYT, which promulgates the Ministry of Health’s action plan for implementing Government Resolution No. 03/NQ-CP on breakthroughs in science and technology development, innovation and national digital transformation; and Plan No. 2121/KH-BYT dated June 26, 2026, which revises and updates Plan No. 787.

Quang said that strategic medical technology products focus on fields such as virtual assistants, specialised artificial intelligence, analytical AI; large-scale data centres; traceability systems; next-generation vaccines; gene therapies and stem cell therapies.

Accordingly, breakthrough scientific and technological projects include collaboration in research and technology transfer for immune-cell therapy for cancer treatment – CAR-T.

At present, the National Children’s Hospital is working with partners in Germany and Singapore to complete research dossiers and study protocols.

Regarding research cooperation and technology transfer for producing lung cancer vaccines using mRNA technology, Quang said that this partnership has high feasibility; the Vietnamese coordinating body is negotiating with the partner to reach key agreements on technology transfer with the long-term aim of producing vaccines in Việt Nam for export.

There are also pilot applications of mesenchymal stem cell therapy in treating cerebral palsy, autism and certain chronic diseases.

Currently, nineteen clinical trials have been carried out or are underway, including phase-one clinical evaluation of CAR-T immune-cell therapy for haematologic cancers, with documentation for phase two being prepared.

A pilot project applying personalised three-dimensional printing in trauma treatment is also in progress.

For this project, Vinmec Hospital has completed the evaluation of the clinical trial protocol, approved it and will implement it in November.

New techniques into diagnosis, prevention and treatment

The Ministry of Health has developed a framework for breakthrough tasks in science, technology and innovation for 2025-2026.

In clinical medicine, five core tasks have been prioritised: cell therapy (stem cells and immune cells), cell-based products for treating refractory and chronic diseases and for healthcare; personalised medicine; gene therapy; development of new techniques and methods for diagnosis, prevention and treatment in Việt Nam; and integration of traditional and modern medicine.

In pharmaceuticals and medicinal materials, nine core tasks include next-generation vaccine production, biological drugs, immuno-enhancing and immunomodulatory medicines; development of medicinal herbs and traditional medicines; advanced pharmaceutical manufacturing technologies; and dual-use medical products for defence, security and healthcare.

The medical technology and equipment sector will focus on tasks such as advanced and specialised technologies, equipment and materials (three-dimensional printing, simulation, nuclear medicine, radiotherapy); robotics and automation equipment; diagnostic biological products (IVD); and green medical technologies.

Regarding digital technology applications, the Ministry of Health will prioritise the use of AI in disease prevention, treatment and health management (geriatrics, cardiology, rare diseases, digital therapeutics, epidemic forecasting); development of a Việt Nam medical AI platform; application of big data in selected fields; and traceability systems.

Quang said: “A total of 30 tasks and projects on breakthroughs in science, technology and innovation for the period 2025-2030 have been approved and are being prepared for implementation.” — VNS