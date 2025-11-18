Government pushes stronger data integration to tighten IUU fishing controls

HÀ NỘI — Deputy Prime Minister Trần Hồng Hà has emphasised the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment (MAE)'s primary role in overseeing the fisheries sector.

He urged relevant ministries and agencies to closely supervise and inspect the execution of their assigned tasks to address delays in combating illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing.

Presiding over the 22nd meeting of the national steering committee on IUU fishing prevention on Tuesday, the Deputy PM, who is also deputy head of the committee, requested the MAE to revise regulations on the decentralised management of fishing vessels measuring 24m or more, from central to local levels, particularly in terms of administrative sanctioning authority and data monitoring and management.

He demanded the prompt completion, before December 31, of a unified, interconnected and shared national fisheries database system, ensuring data that is “accurate, sufficient, clean and live,” and fully meets the requirements of management operations, traceability and vessel monitoring. The system must also feature clear decentralisation to allow all stakeholders, including fishermen, to access and declare information.

The Deputy PM tasked the Government Inspectorate with reviewing all legal instruments and administrative sanctioning mechanisms related to IUU fishing, selecting several localities for inspection and guidance, and ensuring all outstanding violations are fully handled.

Localities were instructed to review their fishing fleets so that each vessel has a complete data profile; verify vessel eligibility, revoke expired or non-compliant licences, and roll out support measures for fishermen.

Provinces and cities were instructed to collaborate with the Ministry of National Defence and the Border Guard Command to identify suitable fishing ports to automate the registration and certification of the origin of caught seafood.

In the longer term, localities should assess options for fishermen’s livelihood transition and develop sustainable fisheries policies aligned with natural resource capacity, while promoting high-tech offshore aquaculture and cooperation in fishing in international waters.

According to the MAE, as of November 15, a total of 79,360 fishing vessels nationwide had been registered and updated in the national fisheries database (VNFishbase), reaching 100 per cent.

The number of licensed vessels stands at 76,811. Vessels found ineligible for operation have been placed under local supervision, with commune- and ward-level authorities assigned to manage their mooring.

No cases of Việt Namese vessels violating foreign waters were recorded during the week. The Ministry of Public Security has launched criminal proceedings in three cases involving four defendants and brought five cases with 12 defendants to court.

From early 2024 to November 15, 2025, police initiated 91 criminal cases related to IUU violations, prosecuting 136 defendants, and brought 48 cases involving 101 defendants to trial.

Between the 21st and 22nd meetings, competent forces detected and handled 62 vessels that lost their vessel monitoring system (VMS) signal or crossed permitted boundaries.

Of the 80 tasks assigned by the Prime Minister, ministries and sectors have completed 55 and are implementing the remainder, focusing on three groups of work: fisheries management and monitoring; international cooperation, diplomacy and timely communication with the European Commission and relevant countries; and ensuring information technology and telecommunications infrastructure, including weekly updates on VMS service subscribers.

Localities are continuing regular anti-IUU activities, including vessel management and certification, upgrading VMS equipment, supporting fishermen and improving infrastructure, and handling violations alongside routine reporting on high-risk vessels.

Đồng Tháp border guards join hands in combating IUU fishing

In carrying out coordinated efforts to fight IUU fishing, the Border Guard Command of Đồng Tháp Province has been one of the key forces in educating and mobilising fishermen to strictly comply with regulations on marine fishing, contributing to the result of no violations recorded since 2024.

Đồng Tháp currently has 1,505 fishing vessels with 9,838 crew members, of which 60 per cent are high-capacity vessels capable of operating in distant fishing grounds such as Côn Đảo, Trường Sa, and Platform DK1.

To date, 1,291 licensed fishing vessels have been equipped with the vessel monitoring system (VMS), with all data fully updated into the system.

Border guard units have concentrated on managing and monitoring the activities of fishing vessels entering and leaving ports, as well as those operating at sea. This involves inspecting the maintenance of fishing logbooks and ensuring the proper installation and operation of the VMS.

The Command conducts public awareness campaigns through mass media and distributes leaflets to vessel owners and captains to promote compliance with IUU fishing prevention regulations in conjunction with the implementation of the Fisheries Law.

During the peak campaign against IUU fishing from September 1 to October 7, it disseminated information and distributed leaflets to 7,038 crew members on 610 vessels and organised nearly 30 patrols, thereby contributing to raising fishermen’s awareness.

The unit has utilised application software as directed by the Prime Minister to ensure coordination among forces in closely monitoring fishing vessels participating in marine exploitation. This helps limit vessels at risk of committing IUU fishing violations and allows for appropriate management, inspection, and supervision measures.

Đà Nẵng’s fisheries surveillance squadron spares no effort to tackle IUU fishing

As the peak season for offshore fishing in central Việt Nam approaches, fisheries surveillance vessels in Đà Nẵng City are working diligently at sea, conducting patrols and inspections to combat IUU fishing activities.

Captain Bùi Duy Minh of fisheries surveillance vessel KN365 said that legal education and guidance are considered a fundamental solution in meeting the recommendations of the European Commission to lift the “yellow card” on Việt Nam’s fisheries sector.

Officers approach fishing vessels directly at sea, distributing leaflets, using onboard loudspeakers and providing clear explanations on maritime boundaries, the obligation to maintain vessel monitoring systems and to record fishing logs, and prohibited activities.

So far, the fisheries surveillance force has inspected 113 fishing vessels, imposing administrative fines totalling nearly VNĐ287 million (US$10,877).

Alongside inspections, since early 2025, the unit has presented 188 national flags to encourage fishermen as they head offshore, and has distributed 831 leaflets on IUU regulations and safety guidance for maritime operations. — VNA/VNS