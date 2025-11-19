Prensa Latina news agency launches column highlighting Cuba–Việt Nam fraternity

HAVANA – The online newspaper of Cuba’s Prensa Latina news agency has officially launched a column entitled “Cuba–Việt Nam: 65 Years of Fraternity” to mark the 65th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries (December 2, 1960 – 2025).

The column features articles and photos on high-level bilateral visits by Party and State leaders, as well as people-to-people exchange activities that illustrate the faithful and loyal friendship between the two nations.

Talking to Vietnam News Agency correspondents in Havana, Prensa Latina President Jorge Legañoa Alonso stressed that the column is vivid testimony to the deep bond between the Vietnamese and Cuban people.

He underscored the significance of the launch, noting that it reaffirms Prensa Latina’s role in the communications sphere and contributes to strengthening and nurturing the special solidarity, friendship and comprehensive cooperation between Cuba and Việt Nam.

According to Legañoa Alonso, the column is a way of showcasing, through the media, the achievements of bilateral cooperation built on shared political will despite geographical distance and language differences. Readers will find comprehensive coverage of political, diplomatic, cultural, and socio-economic agendas, with particular emphasis on the Vietnamese people's solidarity with Cuba in the face of current challenges.

On this occasion, the Prensa Latina President also reaffirmed his commitment to further promoting professional cooperation with the Vietnam News Agency, in order to increase the dissemination of information and images about the land and people of both countries.

The year 2025 has been designated the Cuba–Việt Nam Friendship Year to celebrate 65 years of the special relationship between the two nations. VNA/VNS