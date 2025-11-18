Party chief welcomes Slovak Deputy PM and defence minister

HÀ NỘI — Party General Secretary Tô Lâm welcomed Slovak Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence Robert Kaliňák’s visit to Việt Nam during a reception in Hà Nội on Tuesday, saying that it coincides with the 75th anniversary of diplomatic ties and contributes to deepening bilateral traditional friendship.

General Secretary Lâm reaffirmed that Slovakia has always been a loyal and close friend of Việt Nam, expressing thanks to the Slovak Government and people for their continuous support for and solidarity with the Vietnamese people over the past 75 years.

He spoke highly of the outcomes of the talks between Kaliňák and Vietnamese Politburo member, Vice Secretary of the Central Military Commission and Minister of National Defence Gen. Phan Văn Giang. He said defence cooperation, guided by the 2015 memorandum of understanding, has yielded positive results and become one of the key pillars of bilateral relations. He proposed further bolstering cooperation in defence industry, military training, and peacekeeping.

On the basis of strong political trust, the Party chief urged both sides to maintain the exchanges of all-level delegations and improve the effectiveness of existing consultation and cooperation mechanisms to boost practical, comprehensive, and sustainable ties. He also called for all possible support for ministries, agencies, and businesses of both countries to expand cooperation, turning economy and science-technology into major pillars of bilateral relationship, while stepping up coordination in culture, education, tourism, and people-to-people exchanges.

On this occasion, he extended an invitation to Slovak PM Robert Fico to pay an official visit to Việt Nam at an early date.

Kaliňák responded by expressing his impression of Việt Nam's achievements, which have elevated the country to a key player in Asia. He stressed that Slovakia is proud to have stood with Việt Nam for 75 years, reaffirming that Việt Nam remains one of Slovakia’s most important partners in the region.

The Slovak Government and people always wish to further enhance the effectiveness of multifaceted cooperation, particularly in national defence and other areas of mutual interest, he said. He fully agreed with the General Secretary’s proposals and pledged close coordination with Slovak ministries and Vietnamese partners to advance bilateral ties commensurate with their potential.

He noted the considerable complementarities between the two countries in the defence industry and affirmed Slovakia’s readiness to work with Việt Nam on research and joint projects in this field.

The guest suggested cooperation to identify and preserve historic sites in Slovakia visited by President Hồ Chí Minh, helping to educate younger generations about the traditional friendship and cooperation between the two nations.

Praising Việt Nam’s role at international and regional forums, he voiced a hope that the two countries would continue working closely together at international organisations and within the ASEAN–EU cooperation framework to step up new joint initiatives for peace, stability, and development in the region and the world.

He also affirmed the role of the Vietnamese community in Slovakia as an important bridge fostering friendship and mutual understanding between their people.

On the same day, the Slovak official also met with Việt Nam's Minister of Public Security Lương Tam Quang. — VNA/VNS