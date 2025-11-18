Politics & Law
Home Politics & Law

Lawmakers to discuss addressing bottlenecks in Land Law enforcement

November 18, 2025 - 09:18
The 15th National Assembly is set to review several key draft laws during its 10th session on Tuesday, including amendments to the Law on Public Debt Management, the Law on Insurance Business, and the Law on Corruption Prevention and Control.
Overview of the meeting session. — VNA/VNS Photo Doãn Tấn

HÀ NỘI — The 15th National Assembly (NA) is scheduled to discuss the draft laws amending and supplementing several articles of the Law on Public Debt Management, and the Law on Insurance Business on Tuesday, as part of the legislature’s ongoing 10th session.

The content of 23 out of 63 articles of the current Law on Public Debt Management is subject to the amendments and supplements.

In the afternoon sitting, lawmakers will listen to a proposal and a verification report on the NA’s draft Resolution stipulating certain mechanisms and policies to solve difficulties and obstacles in the implementation of the Land Law.

According to the Government's proposal, the Resolution is issued to fully and promptly institutionalise the Party and State’s viewpoints and policies on land, address urgent "bottlenecks" and emerging issues from practical experience, and contribute to achieving the socio-economic development goals. It aims to enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of land management and usage, creating a driving force for the country to become a high-income, developed nation.

With three chapters and 13 articles, the document focuses on the institutionalisation of the viewpoints, objectives, tasks, and solutions according to the Resolution of the Party Central Committee and the Conclusion of the Politburo; the content addressing the "bottlenecks" identified in Notification No. 08-TB/BCDTW from the Central Steering Committee on institutional and legal reform; and the content aimed at further addressing difficulties and obstacles in the implementation of the Land Law.

Legislators then will discuss the draft Law on amendments and supplements to some articles of the Law on Corruption Prevention and Control. — VNA/VNS

