Việt Nam, Kuwait agree to upgrade ties, targeting US$12–15 billion in bilateral trade by 2030

KUWAIT — Việt Nam and Kuwait have agreed to upgrade their bilateral relationship to a Strategic Partnership, with economic, trade and investment cooperation remaining a central pillar.

Both sides set a goal of raising two-way trade to more than US$12–15 billion by 2030.

The commitment was made on Monday during talks between Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính and Kuwaiti Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, held following an official welcome ceremony at Bayan Palace in Kuwait City.

The Kuwaiti PM said the visit marked a historic milestone that would create fresh momentum for friendship and multifaceted cooperation between the two countries as they enter a new phase of development.

He highly appreciated Việt Nam’s impressive achievements in recent years and expressed confidence that, with its growing international standing, Việt Nam would continue to play an active role in promoting peace, cooperation and development in the Asia–Pacific region and globally.

For his part, PM Chính said that Việt Nam treasured its friendship and multifaceted cooperation with Kuwait, one of the first Middle Eastern countries to establish diplomatic ties with Việt Nam in 1976.

Reflecting on nearly five decades of cooperation, both leaders agreed that bilateral relations had continued to expand and strengthen, making Kuwait a leading trade partner and an important partner in investment and development for Việt Nam in the Middle East.

Entering a new phase with new opportunities and capacities, the two leaders agreed to upgrade bilateral ties to a Strategic Partnership.

They agreed to enhance delegation exchanges at all levels, especially high-level visits, strengthen existing cooperation mechanisms and establish new specialised working groups, including a Joint Working Group on Digital Transformation, to promote cooperation across all fields.

Both countries also reaffirmed their goal of increasing bilateral trade to more than $12-15 billion by 2030. Việt Nam proposed that Kuwait accelerate negotiations and the signing of a Việt Nam - The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Free Trade Agreement, and launch talks for a Việt Nam - Kuwait Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement.

Both leaders pledged close coordination to enhance the effectiveness and further expand the Nghi Sơn Refinery and Petrochemical Project, under the principle of harmonised interests and shared risks. They emphasised that the project was a symbol of the two countries’ strategic cooperation and would play an important role in ensuring Việt Nam’s energy security.

Việt Nam expressed readiness to provide oil and gas services and supply high-quality human resources for projects in Kuwait, while expanding cooperation to new initiatives, particularly the development of an oil storage and transshipment facility in Việt Nam.

Kuwaiti PM Al-Sabah stressed that, with the newly upgraded Strategic Partnership, the two countries had significant room and potential to advance cooperation. He welcomed investment opportunities in Việt Nam and committed to encouraging the Kuwait Investment Authority and Kuwaiti businesses to implement major strategic projects in Việt Nam. He also instructed the Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development to work with Việt Nam to streamline ODA procedures.

Highlighting the potential for cooperation in food security, the Kuwaiti PM said Kuwait would study investment in an agricultural production plant in Việt Nam to supply the Kuwaiti market and neighbouring countries.

He also proposed that the two sides soon conclude an air transport agreement and explore the possibility of opening a direct flight route between the two countries.

PM Chính reaffirmed that Việt Nam would welcome and create the most favourable conditions for Kuwaiti investment funds and businesses, calling on the Kuwait Investment Authority to invest in Việt Nam’s International Financial Centre.

He also proposed negotiating a long-term framework agreement on strategic commodities, including rice, to ensure food security for Kuwait, and implementing projects to support the development of Việt Nam’s Halal ecosystem.

The Vietnamese Prime Minister suggested that both sides work together to establish a cold storage and transhipment centre in Kuwait for Vietnamese goods, enabling exports to Middle Eastern markets.

The two leaders also agreed to promote labour cooperation, increase the intake of skilled Vietnamese workers in Kuwait, and coordinate closely in labour management and the protection of workers’ legitimate rights. They tasked relevant agencies with negotiating and signing a labour cooperation agreement soon.

Beyond economic cooperation, the two sides agreed to expand collaboration in emerging fields such as science and technology, digital transformation, innovation, cybersecurity, renewable energy, education, tourism and people-to-people exchanges.

They agreed to make education and cultural cooperation a sustainable foundation for long-term friendship between the two peoples. Kuwaiti PM Al-Sabah pledged to expand scholarships for Vietnamese students, particularly in STEM and fundamental sciences.

The two leaders also agreed to organise Việt Nam Cultural Days in Kuwait and Kuwait Cultural Days in Việt Nam, and to consider the possibility of visa exemptions for citizens of both countries.

On regional and international issues, the two prime ministers agreed to strengthen cooperation at multilateral forums such as the United Nations, ASEAN and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC).

They shared a common vision of resolving disputes through peaceful means in accordance with international law and the UN Charter, and called on related parties to exercise restraint, avoid escalation, ensure the safety of civilians and civilian infrastructure and facilitate humanitarian operations.

As one of the largest humanitarian donors to Gaza and Syria, Kuwait welcomed Việt Nam’s willingness to cooperate in reconstruction efforts in the Middle East.

The two leaders also agreed to strengthen cooperation in security and defence, including experience-sharing and coordination in addressing non-traditional security challenges.

After the talks, the prime ministers witnessed the signing of a Joint Statement on upgrading bilateral relations to a Strategic Partnership, along with several cooperation agreements between ministries and agencies of both countries. — VNS