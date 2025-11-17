Permanent Deputy PM hosts reception for Haeco CEO

HÀ NỘI — Permanent Deputy Prime Minister Nguyễn Hoà Bình hosted a reception in Hà Nội on Monday for Richard Sell, CEO of Haeco, a subsidiary of the UK-headquartered multinational Swire Group, during which the host affirmed the Vietnamese Government's commitment to offering favourable conditions for Swire and its member companies, including Haeco, to invest and operate effectively and sustainably in Việt Nam.

Haeco, headquartered in Hong Kong (China), operates across the Asia–Pacific region, North America and Europe. It is among the world’s leading providers of aircraft maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) services, covering airframe, engine and component work, as well as aviation technical training.

The group comprises 16 subsidiaries, manages 28 aircraft hangars and serves more than 300 airlines worldwide with a workforce of over 16,000 employees.

Welcoming Sell’s visit and his intention to expand cooperation and investment in Vietnam, the Deputy PM reiterated that Việt Nam strongly encourages foreign investment in high-technology sectors.

All high-tech industries in the country benefit from priority treatment and incentives, and aircraft maintenance is classified as a high-tech field. He noted that Quảng Ninh province and Sun Group have already developed housing projects capable of accommodating foreign specialists working in Việt Nam.

Bình called on Haeco to complete its investment procedures in Vân Đồn. He expressed his hope that the firm focuses on training and employing Vietnamese workers, stressing that local labour can take on high-tech roles.

He encouraged Sell to continue pursuing practical measures to advance cooperation in areas where Haeco has expertise and Việt Nam has demand.

Sell said Haeco, Sun Group and their partners plan to invest US$360 million in developing an aircraft maintenance complex at Vân Đồn International Airport in Quảng Ninh.

The group has recently signed a 15-year contract with a US partner to service the partner’s aircraft fleet at the Vân Đồn facility, creating significant opportunities for cooperation between Haeco, Vietnamese partners and international stakeholders.

To support effective project implementation, he expressed hope that the Vietnamese Government, ministries and local authorities will continue to provide favourable conditions, particularly regarding taxation, land leasing, visas, entry and residence procedures, housing for specialist staff, and labour policies. — VNA/VNS