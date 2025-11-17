Lawmakers discuss high-quality workforce expansion, training

HÀ NỘI — The 15th National Assembly (NA) on Monday is scheduled to deliberate draft laws and resolutions relating to national reserves, education and training, public health, industry and security, as part of the agenda of its ongoing 10th session

In the morning, legislators are set to hear proposals and verification reports on the revised law on national reserves; the draft NA resolution on special mechanisms and policies to implement the Politburo’s Resolution No. 71-NQ/TW dated August 22 this year on breakthroughs in education and training development; and the draft NA resolution on mechanisms and policies to effectively realise the Politburo’s Resolution No. 72-NQ/TW dated September 9 this year on key solutions to strengthen the improvement, protection, care of public health.

Deputies will then discuss these issues in group sessions.

The NA’s draft resolution on special mechanisms and policies to implement Resolution No. 71 aims to create frameworks and breakthrough solutions to expand the scale and improve the quality of workforce training, including skilled workers and highly qualified human resources, particularly in strategic and priority sectors, in order to meet socio-economic development demands amid digital transformation and international integration.

Breakthrough elements in the resolution cover a group of policies on organisation, personnel, and the attraction and development of high-quality human resources – experts, scientists and intellectuals from within Việt Nam and abroad – to participate in teaching, research and education management under special incentives; as well as a group of financial and investment policies related to the national fund for education innovation and development, enhanced mechanisms for public–private cooperation, scholarship schemes and preferential credit policies for students to ensure equitable access to higher education.

In the afternoon session, the NA will debate in the plenary hall the draft law amending a number of provisions in 10 laws related to security and order; the draft law amending some articles of the law on defence and security industry and industrial mobilisation; and the draft law amending some articles of the law on judicial records.

The draft amendments to the law on judicial records include transferring the provision of judicial record certificates from the Ministry of Justice to the Ministry of Public Security and expanding the purposes of judicial record management. — VNA/VNS